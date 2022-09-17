The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property addressed as 1806 E. Omaha Ave. at the request of Bernard G. and Carol J Wrede, trustees of the Bernard and Carol Wrede Living Trust.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider to have city staff prepare a conditional use permit for an ethanol plant on property addressed as 3002 N. Victory Road at the request of CIE Norfolk GNS LLC.
OTHER BUSINESS:
— Commissioners will hear a report of the August building permits.
