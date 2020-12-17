LYONS — Nebraska is facing a crisis, and some of our most essential workers have the greatest risk, according to “Supporting Essential Workers, Growth, and Change During COVID-19,” a white paper released Wednesday by the Center for Rural Affairs.
Early outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic at meat processing plants brought Nebraska and neighboring states into the national and international spotlight.
According to the report, in the U.S. food processing industry, 49.1% of jobs are occupied by immigrants. Those foreign born account for 21.6% of all food sector workers, which makes up 3.8 million workers exposed to COVID-19.
In October, Nebraska’s meatpacking plants accounted for one in five of the state’s confirmed cases at more than 5,000 people infected and 21 deaths.
Written by Henry Miller with support by Jordan Feyerherm, the paper outlines Nebraska’s demographics, including migration patterns, rural restructuring since 1900, meat processing facility locations in relation to immigrant communities, and more.
“Whether we are laborers, neighbors, family members or friends of those employed in meat processing facilities, we need to listen to their stories, recognize immediacy and provide support,” Feyerherm said. “We should help not only because immigrant workers are the backbone of Nebraska’s growing communities in both rural and urban areas, but due to the immediate and dire situation they, our neighbors, friends and family face.”
The authors outline the need for political infrastructure when immigrant communities are growing, in addition to constructing a conversation around race and ethnicity in Nebraska.
Then leaders can focus on understanding how and why resources are needed to support immigrant families during COVID-19.
“How can Nebraska continue to be better and find opportunity in a difficult situation?” Feyerherm said. “By listening to our essential workers’ diverse and common struggles, immediate needs and visions for community growth, we can co-create a future where Nebraska’s pride is inclusive, nuanced and honest.”
The state has the capacity to create a space where everyone is involved in civil discussions, according to the authors.
“Our voices need to be loud, our ears need to be open and our communities need to grow into a promising future and an evolving rural America,” Feyerherm said. “How Nebraskans respond to each of these challenges and opportunities will dictate the future and growth of both rural and urban spaces across Nebraska.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
“Supporting Essential Workers, Growth and Change During COVID-19” can be found at cfra.org/publications.