John Erwin
Norfolk Daily News

John Erwin has been named the new assistant principal for Norfolk High School.

Erwin has served Norfolk Public Schools as a former dean of students, math teacher and coach at Norfolk High, according to a district media release.

"Mr. Erwin will be a great addition to the building leadership team at NHS," Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson said in an email to district staff on Wednesday. "He brings many years of school experience to the job and has a great interest in promoting student success. "

Erwin will replace current Norfolk High assistant principal Erik Wilson, who was recently promoted to director of student services and safety for 2020-21.

Pending board of education approval at the April 13 meeting, Erwin will assume his role as assistant principal on July 1 for the 2020-21 school year.

