Erratic driving leads to several charges

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an erratic driver that was traveling west on Highway 275 near the old Pilger rest area, just after 1 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle was contacted by the sheriff’s office about 9 miles east of Norfolk.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said during the stop, the driver became agitated after it was determined he had been drinking and had no valid driver’s license, at which time he had to be physically subdued to the ground.

The driver, Jammil D. Alexis, 28, Omaha, was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated, no operator’s license, obstructing a police officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol violation.

A woman passenger, Lakyn McCarter, 24, Omaha, was also arrested on charges of obstructing a police officer after providing false information about the driver, Unger said.

