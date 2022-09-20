Norfolk police arrested a woman on Monday who allegedly was causing problems at a pair of businesses.
At 9:27 a.m., police responded to a business in the 1100 block of Benjamin Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers arrived and spoke to employees who said that a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Josie Auld of Norfolk, came into the business and asked to use the phone. Employees allowed Auld to use a phone in the lobby area.
While on the phone, Bauer said, Auld was loudly swearing at whomever she was speaking to. Employees told Auld that she could no longer use the phone, but Auld allegedly refused to give the phone up. Employees had to eventually remove the phone from Auld and told her to leave, which she apparently refused to do.
After refusing to leave, Auld poured a cup of coffee and spilled coffee creamer all over the area, walked into a conference room, sat down and began smoking a cigarette, Bauer said. Officers had made contact with Auld earlier in the day on Monday, as she was involved in a similar situation and had to be removed from a different business.
Officers arrested Auld on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.