The entertainers who had been booked for this year’s Madison County Fair & Rodeo will instead be coming to Madison for next year’s fair.
Next year’s fair, which will be July 6-11, 2021, will feature a mix of classic and country music hits. On Saturday, July 10, REO Speedwagon will headline the show with special guest Head East. On Sunday, July 11, the fair will welcome country singer Aaron Watson with special guest The Dylan Bloom Band.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 5.
In May, the fair’s board of directors decided to call off this year’s fair, which had been set for early July, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and directed health measures.
The lineup for the 2020 fair had included four nights of rodeo, two nights of concerts by REO Speedwagon, Head East, Watson and The Dylan Bloom Band, the Heart of America carnival, open class and 4-H shows and exhibits.
In its place was a Madison County 4-H Showcase that allowed exhibitors to be rewarded for their work with their animals and on their projects over the past year.
