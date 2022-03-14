With the first week of daylight saving time in effect, Norfolkans will have more time to enjoy the sunny skies and higher temperatures that are in the forecast. For many, the weekend weather offered a chance to get out and enjoys the almost spring-like weather that’s expected to continue around the region.

Highs are forecast from the mid-50s to high 60s, peaking around 70 degrees on Wednesday — an echo of conditions in late February and early March, when temperatures exceeded 70 degrees.

“It’s going to be very spring-like,” said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There are going to be some quick winds. … This is our breezy season.”

