A new outreach initiative on wind and solar energy called Renew Nebraska was launched at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Co-chaired by Mayor Josh Moenning, the effort promotes investments in Nebraska to develop the state’s energy potential.
The announcement comes in the wake of a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to the United Nations earlier this week that highlighted that it is “unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land" and warned of climate destabilization if no action is taken.
“I'll kick it off with a little bit about why I think now is the moment for Nebraska to embrace our potential in both wind and solar energy and give a little bit of local flavor to that as to my rationale,” Moenning said. “I think clean energy can be a solution to all of our goals to reduce carbon emissions — which is important — but also to support the economic driver that is clean energy.”
As the director of New Power Nebraska, Moenning said he had worked professionally in the field of clean energy and that he’s proud of that fact.
“Nebraska has never historically been in the position of being an energy producer,” Moenning said. “We’re not an oil or gas or coal state, but we are a wind and solar state. We have top 10 potential in both wind and solar production. I think it makes sense to create our own energy here, rather than haul it in on a coal train from Wyoming.”
Renewable solar project
Moenning pointed to renewable wind development in Norfolk alone as having provided between 800 and 1,000 wind farm construction jobs on sites in Norfolk at any given time, with that labor force contributing to the city’s hotels, restaurants and bars. Norfolk is a leading community in the state on the adoption of renewable energy sources.
Moenning also pointed to the creation of operation technician jobs once wind turbines are built and identified the education-workforce pipeline that Northeast Community College’s wind technician program can provide as the only accredited wind energy training program in the state.
Speakers who joined the mayor included Dirk Petersen, a retired Nucor general manager; Janece Molhoff, Omaha Public Power District secretary, and state Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln.
The mayor’s presentation Thursday comes less than a full day after his announcement of a new renewable solar project in Norfolk that will feature an 8.5 megawatt (MW) rated array of panels to offset energy needs in Norfolk.
To put that into perspective, that array would theoretically provide 8.5 million watts under ideal conditions at a given moment. While this capacity is useful when the sun is available, it is worth bearing in mind that sunlight is available for a maximum of half a year.
Thus, average generation is effectively capped at 4.5 MW while other factors such as clouds, haze and dust could reduce that figure further. The ratio of average output to capacity is called capacity factor, and for solar panels it typically hovers around 10% to 25% based on some estimates, putting Norfolk’s developing array closer to the ballpark of 0.8 to 2.1 MW on average (these figures were rounded down to get the most conservative estimate possible).
That helps to establish a guess about how many megawatt-hours (MWh) the new development could produce. A distinction to keep in mind is that megawatt hours measure electric energy, whereas megawatts measure power in a given moment.
Adding the dimension of time allows for comparison to a tangible good in the form of fuel. This representation can help visualize the sometimes bogglingly large sums that come up in the field of energy production.
For the sake of the following back-of-the-napkin calculations, assume one megawatt hour is roughly equivalent to 30 gallons of gasoline. For every hour, the array would generate an average output between 23 to 57 gallons of gasoline (rounded down to the nearest gallon to keep estimates conservative).
Under an hour of ideal conditions that uses the full capacity of the array to generate 8.5 MWh of energy, that figure comes out to around 230 gallons of gasoline using an online conversion tool that places the conversion rate below 30 gallons to the megawatt hour.
Taking current consumer gasoline prices at $3 per gallon, the array totals about $69-$171 per hour on average and $690 during an hour under ideal conditions.
To put it in a different perspective, energy in Norfolk costs 10 cents per kilowatt hour currently. A MWh (1000 kWh) costs about $100, not factoring in losses in distribution, transmission or other factors. With today’s energy rates in Norfolk, the array could produce $170 to $210 of value per hour on average and $850 of value under an hour of ideal conditions.
That production value could go to offsetting costs for electricity consumers in Norfolk, which would free up money that consumers could save or reinvest in the community.
Economic benefits
Beyond the specifics of that project, renewables provide other economic benefits, including providing a supplementary income to area farmers.
“We've seen a diminishing amount of people involved in farming out there, and it's been a struggle for the farmers,” said Petersen, who grew up on a farm in the Norfolk area. “This is an opportunity for you to produce some income like a part-time job where you don’t actually have to do that much. That doesn’t normally fit with what farmers think about: They have to work all the time.”
The income for farmers comes primarily through land lease payments rather than energy savings. More than $15 million is being paid to Nebraska farmers in land leases for clean energy, Moenning said.
“Nebraskans are very creative people,” Petersen said. “I think we'll embrace this and we'll use it to our advantage, and we should.”
Petersen said renewables would create permanent jobs and cited his experience at Nucor and the company’s strategy to reduce energy demands while simultaneously providing vital steel to renewable energy projects.
Outside of the realm of the private sector, Molhoff approached the adoption of clean energy from a public service perspective.
“Over 20 years ago, the Army determined that climate change was a force in destabilizing governments and across the globe populations were moving because of drought, rising seas, wildfires and famine,” said Molhoff, a former Army colonel. “The Pentagon determined that renewable energy is needed for national security.”
Because Nebraska utilities are 100% public power, Molhoff said, the state faces unique challenges like being unable to qualify for tax credits on applicable technology since public power districts don’t pay taxes.
“The responsibility as a public utility is to pick up the public benefit of what we're doing,” Molhoff said. “Whether it's clean air and water, whether it's rates, whether it's development as a public utility, we have a responsibility to serve our customers, and we're not there to pay shareholders.”
Projections from power districts show the state’s future energy need will be supplied by about a third each between solar, wind and natural gas sources.