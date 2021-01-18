An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in Nebraska after 75-year-old Edward Manheimer went missing from the Omaha area on Sunday.
The Nebraska State Patrol issued the advisory on Monday afternoon saying the Omaha Police Department is looking for Manheimer, a 5-foot, 10-inch-tall white male, who weighs about 190 pounds. He is balding and has green eyes. He is wearing a blue button-down shirt and dark sweatpants.
He was last seen at about 9 a.m. Sunday in North Bend. He was driving a white 2004 Chevy Malibu bearing a Nebraska license plate with the number VEA457.
Manheimer suffers from medical conditions and seemed confused when last in contact.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or to contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636 immediately.