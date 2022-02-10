RANDOLPH — As Rick Dominisse makes a bee line for retirement, he’s found that his life as a beekeeper has been a sweet journey.
Dominisse, and his wife, Karen, recently sold Dominisse’s Honey Farms, marking the end of an era. Rick’s parents, Dwight and Elvera, started as one of the original honey farms in Randolph in the early 1940s when the town became known as the “Honey Capital of the Nation.”
White-suit and yellow-shoe wearing Woodrow Miller from California gave seven Randolph families their start in the beekeeping business.
“The honey capital was named by this guy in California (Miller). He named this town the ‘Honey Capital’ because we had the highest percentage of bees per capita in the United States,” Rick said. “We’re the last of the connections to Woodrow Miller. We’re the end. We have beekeepers here still, but nobody that actually sat and had dinner with him.”
Miller leased bees to Dwight and Elvera in 1941, effectively giving them their start. The honey house was set up on Main Street in Belden, now home to the Belden fire hall.
“The big advancement of bees was because of World War II in the time when sugar was in a shortage,” Rick said.
In those early years, after a summer of producing honey the hives were winterized in place — on a hope and a prayer that enough would survive to start the process again the next year. In the spring, queen bees were purchased from the West Coast or southern beekeepers and mailed to Nebraska to replace winter losses, maintaining a colony of around 2,000 hives.
A new honey warehouse was built in 1963 in Randolph.
Growing up, Rick and his brother, Gary, worked the bees and performed some of the honey extraction duties, eventually taking over the family business in 1971.
At that time, the brothers began shipping bees to Texas in an effort to minimize winter losses and found the Piney Woods area of east Texas a good fit.
“That way we’d always have full numbers come summer,” Rick said, describing spending the month of March there with sometimes nothing more than his bees and a sleeping bag under the stars. “Texas is (almost like) a whole different country, and it’s a lot better place for hive reproduction.”
In 1985, a portion of bees were sent to North Dakota to produce sunflower, clover, canola and buckwheat honey.
Colony numbers grew to around 4,000 and while in Nebraska were stationed at hundreds of different locations in Cedar, Pierce, Knox, Dixon and Keya Paha counties.
“You’d get to where a lot of them (landowners) were real good friends. It was back in the old days where everything was done with a hello and a handshake,” Rick said.
The Dominisses often traded honey for use of the land and most farmers wanted bees, Karen said.
“They’d be calling here, asking for them,” she said.
Local bees produced honey from alfalfa, vetch, sunflower, soybean, purple loosestrife and several other wildflowers.
“The bees are always interesting. You can never figure them out completely. They can be sitting by a full field of sweet clover, blooming as big as can be, come back and they never made a drop of honey. And then you can go someplace where there isn’t anything blooming and they’re full of honey,” Rick said. “You could never take anything for granted.”
Bee’s wax and semi-loads of honey were sold and shipped over the years to at least 18 different states. Much of the honey was used in nationally known branded products from Nabisco, Kraft and others.
The Dominisses considered themselves to be a decent-sized operation that was a family affair. Although Karen worked at Randolph Public Schools as a teacher, much of the summer was spent alongside Rick and their two children, Kyle and Karissa, working bees.
They also hired on extra help in the summer — usually youths.
“Kids working in the summer, there was never a dull moment,” Rick said. “You never knew what was going to happen. I had some ornery kids and the ornerier they were, the better help they were. ... There’s stories you can’t tell.”
Challenges presented themselves with changes in farming practices and the introduction of pesticides.
“We didn’t know where to put them anymore,” Rick said. “What used to be a pasture full of white Dutch clover was now a cornfield. The way agriculture took off we had to get out in the hills. It was a struggle to locate.”
In 1998, Rick’s brother, Gary, sold his share of the business to Rick and Karen, and they continued to run the business solo and intentionally reduced colony numbers to a more manageable size.
About five years later, Rick stopped traveling to Texas with the bees and instead leased them from a beekeeping friend there.
Reaching retirement age, Rick found the travel and physical demands of the job catching up with him.
The Dominisses did not encourage their children to take on the family honey business as they each pursued careers of their own — Kyle as an engineer in Parkville, Missouri, and Karissa Borst as a radiographer in Omaha.
“It was a good life for us but not for them,” Karen said.
The business was sold in 2019 to Garrett Robinson, who worked for Dominisse Honey Farms as a youth.
These past three years, Rick has slowly dissolved the business — selling stored honey and wax, along with some beekeeping equipment — and helping Robinson with the transition. Some days, he still finds himself getting in the truck and heading to the honey warehouse as if on autopilot.
Even though he’s at peace with the decision, it’s no less a little bittersweet.
“I hung on a long time. It was work, but it was fun,” Rick said. “I loved working bees. It didn’t make any difference if I was in Texas, North Dakota, I was the person that could get up and say he liked his job.”