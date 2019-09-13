NELIGH — Jim Blackburn believes his father would be impressed.
That’s what the CEO of Blackburn Manufacturing in Neligh said shortly after he and his daughters, Jennifer Blackburn-Nielsen and Krista Blackburn-Schindler, accepted the company’s induction honors as a 2019 Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame inductee.
“When he retired back in 1980, we didn’t do a lot of the things we do now,” Blackburn said of his father and company founder, Bud Blackburn. “And he thought I was crazy for even trying to do more things. He’d be impressed.”
The Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame is a recognition program created by the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk to honor deserving local and area businesses for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
The company was nominated by an anonymous employee who expressed appreciation for the company’s “tremendous support for the city and community,” as well as its family-like atmosphere.
Although company founder Bud Blackburn died in 1998, the 66-year-old company that grew out of his love for tinkering has grown to become an international supplier of flags, signs and print-related products.
During the induction ceremony, First National Bank president Don Polodna congratulated members of the Blackburn family and the past and present employees of Blackburn Manufacturing in attendance on the impact they have made in Northeast Nebraska.
“Businesses such as Blackburn Manufacturing are a very big positive for each and every one of us,” Polodna said.
In accepting the induction, Blackburn-Nielsen, who serves as president of the company, said the family is “honored and humbled.” She credited the company’s employees — past and present — for its continued success.
“Obviously, we wouldn’t be here without our past and present employees. With that being said, this award is for you,” she said to the company’s workforce members who attended the reception. “We couldn’t do it without you, and we don’t want to do it without you.”