An Emerson woman will serve a prison term for a May 2020 assault in Macy.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that 22-year-old Kiana Phillips of Emerson was sentenced on Friday in federal court to 4 months’ imprisonment for misdemeanor assault. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. also ordered Phillips to serve a 1-year term of supervised release once she is released from prison.

On May 22, 2020, Phillips assaulted a male with a machete at her then-residence in Macy, within the boundaries of the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation. The victim sustained deep lacerations to his fingers because of the assault.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services.

