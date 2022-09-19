A motorcyclist died over the weekend as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Wayne.
About 6:25 p.m. Saturday, the Wayne Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and Centennial Road on the east side of Wayne, Chief Chuck Chinn said in a press release.
A 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by 71-year-old Warren Habrock of Emerson was westbound on Highway 35. An eastbound 2008 Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old woman from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was attempting to turn north onto Centennial Road when it collided with the motorcycle, Chinn said.
Habrock was ejected from the motorcycle. Habrock and an 18-year-old passenger in the Focus were transported to Providence Medical Center in Wayne by ambulance, and the driver of the Focus was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
Habrock was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after he arrived there, Chinn said. The two occupants of the Focus were treated for their injuries and released.
Traffic was redirected around the scene for several hours while investigators reconstructed the accident scene. The investigation is ongoing, Chinn said.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne Fire and Rescue and Providence Medical Center ambulance personnel assisted at the scene.