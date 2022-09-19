A motorcyclist died over the weekend as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Wayne. 

About 6:25 p.m. Saturday, the Wayne Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and Centennial Road on the east side of Wayne, Chief Chuck Chinn said in a press release.

A 2005 Honda motorcycle trike driven by 71-year-old Warren Habrock of Emerson was westbound on Highway 35. An eastbound 2008 Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old woman from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was attempting to turn north onto Centennial Road when it collided with the motorcycle, Chinn said.

Habrock was ejected from the motorcycle. Habrock and an 18-year-old passenger in the Focus were transported to Providence Medical Center in Wayne by ambulance, and the driver of the Focus was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. 

Habrock was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after he arrived there, Chinn said. The two occupants of the Focus were treated for their injuries and released. 

Traffic was redirected around the scene for several hours while investigators reconstructed the accident scene. The investigation is ongoing, Chinn said. 

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne Fire and Rescue and Providence Medical Center ambulance personnel assisted at the scene. 

Tags

In other news

Westside Elementary School named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

Westside Elementary School named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

Westside Elementary School, one of the seven elementary schools of Norfolk Public Schools, has been honored as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. This highly prestigious honor is awarded to schools considered “Exemplary High Performing” by national standards. The school applications are eva…

China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'

China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his Central Asian neighbors on Friday not to allow outsiders to destabilize them with “color revolutions" and offered to set up a regional counterterrorism training center.

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

LONDON (AP) — The flood of grief from the death of Queen Elizabeth II forced the British government to call a temporary halt to people joining a miles-long line to file past her coffin as it lay in state Friday, hours before King Charles III and his siblings were to stand vigil in the histor…