A semi rolled on its side and into a ditch Tuesday morning northeast of Norfolk.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Hadar Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area along 847th Road near 558th Avenue after receiving reports that a semi-tractor trailer rolled into a ditch. 

The location of the accident is about 6 miles northeast of Norfolk in the southeast corner of Pierce County, near the Pierce-Wayne county line.

A fertilizer semi was eastbound on 847th Road, about a quarter-mile west of 558th Avenue, when it left the gravel roadway and rolled into a slight embankment on the south side of 847th Road. The semi could be seen lying on its passenger side among a row of trees near the roadway. 

The driver of the semi, which is owned by Central Valley Ag, was not seriously injured and could be seen speaking with officials at the scene. 

About noon, employees with D & L Towing of Norfolk arrived on scene and were assessing how to remove the semi from the ditch. 

Last Tuesday, a semi from Utah carrying a load of building trusses toppled over in the roundabout at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue in Norfolk. It took about five hours to safely remove that semi from the scene and clear the roadway. 

