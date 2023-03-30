At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 275 between Battle Creek and Norfolk.
About 2:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the scene, which is about a mile east of the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121, or about 8 miles west of Norfolk and 2 miles northeast of Battle Creek.
Battle Creek Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene.
The crash appeared to have occurred in the eastbound lanes, as first responders could be seen treating at least one patient on the south side of the highway. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, though a black SUV with heavy front-end damage and a missing tire could be seen near a barbed wire fence about 50 feet from the highway.
Eastbound traffic was slowed and reduced to only the inside lane. Westbound traffic did not appear to be affected.
About 3:20 p.m, Norfolk Fire and Rescue left the scene with a patient.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.