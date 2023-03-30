Highway 275 Accident

At least one person was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 275 between Battle Creek and Norfolk.

About 2:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the scene, which is about a mile east of the junction of Highway 275 and Highway 121, or about 8 miles west of Norfolk and 2 miles northeast of Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The crash appeared to have occurred in the eastbound lanes, as first responders could be seen treating at least one patient on the south side of the highway. It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, though a black SUV with heavy front-end damage and a missing tire could be seen near a barbed wire fence about 50 feet from the highway.

Eastbound traffic was slowed and reduced to only the inside lane. Westbound traffic did not appear to be affected.

About 3:20 p.m, Norfolk Fire and Rescue left the scene with a patient.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Tags

In other news

Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills

Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat said Wednesday that Moscow will no longer inform the U.S. about its missile tests, an announcement that came as the Russian military deployed mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients' tax evasion

US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients' tax evasion

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse violated a plea agreement with U.S. authorities by failing to report secret offshore accounts that wealthy Americans used to avoid paying taxes, U.S. lawmakers said Wednesday, releasing a two-year investigation that detailed the role employees at the embattled Swi…

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.