Law enforcement officers and rescue personnel responded to an injury accident Friday afternoon that is believed to have involved a utility vehicle.
Around 4:15 p.m., first responders were dispatched to private property south of North Airport Road along 37th Street for an accident that involved a side-by-side, according to radio traffic. The property is located about 4 miles southwest of Norfolk.
Law enforcement authorities have not yet confirmed the type of vehicle involved.
The known agencies who responded to the scene are the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire and Rescue.
