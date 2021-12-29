With cold weather in the forecast, Region 11 Emergency Management is reminding residents to make sure they are prepared for adverse weather conditions and winter travel.
“Winter weather conditions can be dangerous to the citizens in Region 11, but if we prepare, it makes it a little less life-threatening in the end,” said Bobbi Risor, emergency manager for the region.
Residents can prepare by having extra supplies on hand, including a flashlight and extra batteries; extra food and water; extra medicine and baby items; and an alternate heat source, such as a space heater, fireplace or wood stove.
Residents can winterize their vehicles by checking their battery, wipers, coolant and other systems that could be affected by cold weather; checking tires to make sure they have good tread; packing an emergency supply kit for their vehicle with items such as blankets, high-calorie, non-perishable foods, a sack of sand or cat litter for traction, shovel, scraper and battery booster cables.
Nebraska winters can be brutal, Risor said, but with a little preparation, residents can enjoy the winter months safely.