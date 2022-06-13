With Norfolk and much of Northeast Nebraska likely to experience heat index values in the triple digits Monday and possibly later in the week, Region 11 Emergency Management would like to remind residents to stay safe and cool.
Region 11 Emergency Management, which comprises of Madison, Pierce and Antelope counties, offered some heat safety tips and reminders for this week and the coming months:
— Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which cause people to lose water more rapidly.
— Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air-conditioned space.
— Wear loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Check on friends and neighbors.
— Keep your pets’ water bowls full and give them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leave kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.
— Minimize use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.
— Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Check the local news and other outlets for important safety information.
When overheating occurs, it is important to know the signs of heat illness and take action.
Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness and fainting, headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle or abdominal cramps, profuse sweating and rapid heartbeat.
Indicators of heat stroke include skin that is hot and red, no sweating, rapid and strong pulse and confusion.
If it appears that someone may be suffering from a heat stroke, they are encouraged to call 911 immediately.