After recent severe weather swept across the area, emergency management personnel said they had received questions about outdoor warning sirens.
Earlier this year, the National Weather Service made a change in storm classifications, which affect when outdoor warning sirens are activated, said Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manger. In an effort to warn citizens more in advance as to when they should seek shelter, counties throughout the state also made changes, including Madison County.
The outdoor warning sirens are for the purpose of outdoor warning only, Risor said. The network of outdoor warning sirens is intended for people who are outside and may not have access to other means of severe weather warning notifications.
If severe weather is present, Madison County residents should not wait until the outdoor warning sirens go off before they head indoors or to a safe place for cover.
If weather conditions generate a legitimate life-safety issue necessitating a siren activation, Risor said, the outdoor warning sirens will be sounding, and every Madison County resident should seek shelter immediately.
Sirens will be sounded if the following occurs:
— Tornado warning issued for Madison County and/or sighting of a rotating funnel cloud or tornado.
— Straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph.
— Hail that is 2 inches in diameter or larger.
Each of these severe weather conditions could potentially lead to a life-safety issue, Risor said.
For questions or to seek further information, residents may contact Risor at 402-844-2050.