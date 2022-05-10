Emergency drill planned

A full-scale emergency exercise is set to take place in Norfolk from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the intersection of North Victory and Kaneb roads.

The exercise will involve an ammonia leak and multiple patients.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will assist with placing electronic signs to inform motorists as nearby roadways will either be closed or strictly limited to traffic from 3:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m.

Citizen traffic needs to avoid these areas during this time for the safety of participating first responders. There will be many first-responder vehicles taking part from all over Region 11, including Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties, as well as multiple law enforcement, Hazmat, EMS and fire departments.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, at 402-844-2050.

No endorsement

A recent mailer on behalf of Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor, listed hundreds of names of those who have endorsed him, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

HAVANA (AP) — The death toll of a powerful explosion at a luxury hotel in Cuba's capital increased to 31 Sunday evening as search crews with dogs hunted through the rubble of the iconic, 19th century building looking for people still missing.

Doug Lambrecht was among the first of the nearly 1 million Americans to die from COVID-19. His demographic profile — an older white male with chronic health problems — mirrors the faces of many who would be lost over the next two years.

