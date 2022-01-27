Norfolk and Madison County officials were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident late Thursday evening at 13th Street and Omaha Avenue.
The Norfolk Police Division, Norfolk Fire & Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene of the accident, which happened about 9:15 p.m.
Two of the vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lanes of Omaha Avenue. A van is at rest on the curb south of Omaha Avenue.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Southbound traffic is being diverted, and eastbound traffic is being slowed.
The vehicles involved included an SUV, Toyota van and another SUV. Two people have been transported to Faith Regional Health Services with unknown injuries.
People at the scene could be seen getting into an altercation with law enforcement. One man was handcuffed.