Clay Carter
Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — On Monday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at a residence just east of Norfolk.

Sheriff Mike Unger said the report was a man may have overdosed on oxycodone and fentanyl. During contact with the man, a controlled substance was found in his possession and found to be cocaine, Unger said.

Clay Carter was medically cleared and admitted to possession and use of the cocaine and was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts.

He was jailed pending the setting of a bond.

