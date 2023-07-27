City street division director Will Elwell presented his proposed 2023-24 budget to Norfolk City Council members during the budget review session on Monday at the Norfolk Public Library.
Elwell said the department continues to adjust both with added personnel and meeting equipment needs, as there are more street maintenance requirements following the city’s recent annexation initiative.
Elwell said that while his department does face challenges for the upcoming year, through efficient staff scheduling and effective equipment maintenance protocols, the street division remains ready to address repair, maintenance and cleanup issues as needed.
The proposed budget includes an 8.77% increase in personnel costs, a 9.75% increase in operating supplies and materials and a 9.32% increase in other operating costs, which includes rent, garbage fees and contract snow removal.
The projected budget includes decreases in legislative affairs costs, as well as decreases in utility and administrative costs.
Also discussed during the Monday session was a proposed $5 million bond issue aimed at continuing to improve and maintain streets in the community. City administrator Andrew Colvin addressed the proposal.
“The budget includes a $5 million bond issue for street projects using existing revenue sources with no tax increase proposed,” Colvin said.
Colvin said the debt service on the bond issue would be covered by the use of council priority and City Highway Allocation Fund (CHAF) funds.
The city is in the midst of completing two badly needed street repair projects on Benjamin Avenue and First Street. Those projects are slated for completion by late November of this year.