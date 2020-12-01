ELVPHD counties now in orange risk dial level

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) announced all four counties in its district had decreased to the elevated orange level on the organization’s COVID-19 risk dials.
The department reported updated COVID-19 risk numbers for each county in a new report on Tuesday.
Madison, Burt, Cuming and Stanton counties shifted to the severe red risk level at the end of October and have stayed in that zone until now.
On a four-point scale, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties are now at 2.71; Stanton is at 2.86. Last week, Burt and Cuming counties were at 3.29; Madison was at 3.36; and Stanton was at 3.07.