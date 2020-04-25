Elm Avenue bridge to close

Repair work on the Elm Avenue Bridge between Third Street and Fourth Street is set to begin Tuesday, April 28. The bridge repair project consists of deck repair, approach mill and overlay and sidewalk repair. The repair project and bridge closure is expected to last 45 days. A signed detour route will be provided, directing traffic north/south on Riverside Boulevard and First Street and east/west on Benjamin Avenue.
If there are any questions regarding the project, please contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at (402) 844-2020 or srames@norfolkne.gov.