Elm Avenue bridge to close

Repair work on the Elm Avenue Bridge between Third Street and Fourth Street is set to begin Tuesday, April 28. The bridge repair project consists of deck repair, approach mill and overlay and sidewalk repair. The repair project and bridge closure is expected to last 45 days. A signed detour route will be provided, directing traffic north/south on Riverside Boulevard and First Street and east/west on Benjamin Avenue.

If there are any questions regarding the project, please contact the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at (402) 844-2020 or srames@norfolkne.gov.

No flower is quite so welcome as the first one to open in spring. And fortunately for gardeners in the Midwest, some of them are tough enough to bloom even through a snow drift. Spring bulbs like snowdrops, squill and crocus are some of the earliest flowers to open, with daffodils, hyacinths…

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Even as the confirmed U.S. death toll from the coronavirus soared past 50,000, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska began loosening lockdown orders Friday on their pandemic-wounded businesses, despite warnings from health experts that the gradual steps toward normalcy might be h…