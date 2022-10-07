Fall has arrived and the Elkhorn Valley Museum is hosting a variety of events open to the public between now and Christmas.
Last Saturday, events for October kicked off with the Historic Haunted Cemetery Tour.
According to museum executive director Libby McKay, dozens from the community came out to enjoy the first ever cemetery tour.
“For our first year, especially, we had a really good turnout,” McKay said. “We had really good feedback, not only from the people who attended the event, but from the re-enactors as well. We’re hoping to make that an annual event.”
All indications are that there will be more cemetery tours in the years to come, McKay said.
In case you missed the festivities last Saturday, the museum calendar is full of opportunities to get out and appreciate what the museum has to offer.
This month is being called Hauntingly Historic October and will feature several events for attendees of all ages to enjoy.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Fall Speaker Series continues as Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands founder Jose Fransico Garcia will present “How Chocolate Conquered the American Continent ... TWICE!” Garcia will speak at 3:30 p.m.
Then, on Saturday, Oct. 22, the museum will celebrate Norfolk’s most famous citizen with its Johnny Carson Birthday Party at 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, get your costumes on and bring the family to enjoy the Trick-or-Treat in Haunted Verges Park & Cave from 5 to 7 p.m.
The final installment of the speaker series will celebrate Native American Heritage Month. Former Wayne State and Northeast Community College faculty member Nancy Gillis will present “The Voice of Native American Women” at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Gillis is also an activist and member of the Native American community.
Later in December, the Tour of Historic Homes and the Verges Holiday Festival will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11.
The museum also hosts ongoing community education events on a monthly basis, including Hands on History on the first Friday of every month at 5:30 p.m, and EVM Sprouts, on the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. These events are open to all ages, although EVM Sprouts is geared toward toddlers and their parents.
McKay, who has worked at the museum for more than two years, has served in her role as executive director since February of this year. In addition to working in her current position, McKay serves in leadership positions with the Northeast Nebraska Philanthropy Council and the local Girl Scouts organization.
She also sits on the library board and is active in community theater.
Since assuming her leadership role, McKay said the museum had made strides toward major accomplishments. Among those are improvements in the museum’s collection and documentation of the exhibits, enhancing the quality and message of exhibits and events, and building strong partnerships within the community.
“Fostering partnerships within our community has really been something that we’ve made a priority,” McKay said. “As a nonprofit in a small but thriving community, being out there and partnering with other organizations, where it makes sense, is a way to create that visibility, sustainability and really foster that sense of community.”
McKay also credits the work of museum registrar Drew DeCamp and his efforts toward their recent accomplishments.
Back in 1958, the Elkhorn Valley Historical Society was formed with the vision of preserving the historical legacy of the community. In 1997, following the donations and generous support of numerous individuals and businesses, the museum was completed and has been instrumental in moving the society’s vision forward since then.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about museum membership, or to become a donor, contact the museum at 402- 371-3886.