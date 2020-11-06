The Elkhorn Valley Museum in Norfolk has closed temporarily to protect the safety of staff and the community.
Museum staff will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 risk dial and keep the community updated. Staff members will be available, by appointment only, for anyone wishing to make a donation, drop of payment, fill out a research request or make holiday gift purchases. For more information, call 402-371-3886 or email info@elkhornvalleymuseum.org.
Elkhorn Valley Museum offers many opportunities for people of all ages to stay in touch at home such as Museum Jr. Storytelling, Lunch Tour Tuesday, 60 Second Spotlight, Ask Evie!, Shaping Our Future, Behind the Scenes and a Quilting Bee. Families also may enjoy fun promos, participate in the museum’s holiday membership drive, as well as a weekly Nebraska Author Spotlight.
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the museum’s programming, visit the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ElkhornValleyMuseum.