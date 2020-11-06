Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONES 011 KNOX, 012 CEDAR, 016 ANTELOPE, 017 PIERCE, 030 BOONE, AND 031 MADISON. * WIND...SOUTHERLY WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY... AS LOW AS 20 TO 25 PERCENT * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&