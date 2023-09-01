Gathering to recognize the donation were Wayne State alumni employed at Elkhorn Valley’s Wayne branch. They are (back row, from left) Brianna Campbell, Jamie Dunn, Ria Pedersen, Amanda Prince, Brandon Mainquist, Rod Hunke, Blake Bartos, Elijah Pfeifer, Megan Anderson and Gina Wragge. Wayne State representatives in the front row are (from left) Kevin Armstrong, CEO of the Wayne State Foundation; Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State; Mike Powicki, athletic director at Wayne State; and Megan Finn, director of athletic development for the Wayne State Foundation.