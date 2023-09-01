WAYNE — Recognizing the importance of health and wellness, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust is making a $100,000 donation to Wayne State College to support the athletic and recreation complex renovation and addition project.
The $30 million project is a multi-phased construction project for Wayne State’s intercollegiate athletics, student recreation, student-wide wellness programs and overall community and regional use. The project will include a new air-supported structure with an indoor track and turf field and renovations to Rice Auditorium and the recreation center.
“We are proud to support Wayne State College’s athletic and recreation complex expansion. Having a thriving college like WSC significantly impacts our local economies by providing a quality, affordable education option for students and ensuring the next generation of outstanding employees for regional employers,” said Aaron Otten, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust CEO. “As a bank, we have been blessed with success and believe it is part of our mission to support projects in the communities that have been so good to us.”
In the past, Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust was also instrumental in helping with the Memorial Stadium press box renovation and Bob Cunningham Field turf replacement projects at Wayne State.
“Thanks to this latest gift from Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust, Wayne State is in a remarkable position of growth as we examine more possibilities to bolster Wayne State’s presence in the region,” said Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State. “This generous gift helps Wayne State with its continuing goal of providing quality facilities to enhance student experiences in and out of the classroom. We are grateful to Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust for all they have done to support Wayne State and our students.”
Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust boasts 25 employees who are Wayne State alumni. They are:
Norfolk — Amanda Prince, Catrina Kruse, Debbie Acklie, Jodi Cook, Lisa Anderson, Nick Robins, Taylor Timmerman, Tony Schwartz, Zach Pospisil, Laurie Lienemann, Tessa Field, Gina Lindsay and Landyn Anderson; Pierce — Bruce Brester; Wayne — Blake Bartos, Brianna Campbell, Brandon Mainquist, Bri Robins, Elijah Pfeifer, Gina Wragge, Jamie Dunn, Lincoln Havranek, Megan Anderson, Ria Pedersen and Rod Hunke.
“We are thankful for the continued partnership between Wayne State College and Elkhorn Valley Bank. WSC continues to cultivate workforce ready professionals and we at EVB take great pride in the retention of outstanding local talent to continue to grow our organization and community,” said Corby Schweers, executive vice president of the Wayne branch.