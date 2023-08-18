Elkhorn senator defends education tax credit

An education tax credit recently passed by the Nebraska Legislature became the focal point of discussion at the Madison County Republican Party’s monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon at Black Cow Fat Pig in downtown Norfolk.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of District 39 — the central speaker of Wednesday’s gathering who contributed to the penning of the new tax credits — defended and provided clarifying information about Legislative Bill 752 to the crowd of about 25 people.
LB 753 — colloquially the Opportunity Scholarships Act — was approved by state lawmakers in May and provides individuals and corporations with tax credits for financial contributions to qualified private and parochial schools.
Proponents argue how the law will allow low-income families the chance to send their children to private or parochial schools via generous tax breaks, while others, including the Support Our Schools ballot referendum, said the tax credits would be exclusive to the wealthy and would take away funds from public schools.
According to information shared at the meeting, LB 753 is mirrored after 26 other laws in 24 states and will make Nebraska join a roster of 48 other school choice states.
Linehan, who serves on the Legislature’s Education Committee, said she has long cared for that sector and described the significance the law holds for her personally.
“I don’t need the law. I’ve always been financially able to either move or to pay tuition. But there are too many kids whose parents aren’t able to, and it is not fair. It’s a civil right issue, whether you’re a person of color, whether you’re an immigrant. How can we accept that anyone with the ability to pick the best schools for their kids but somebody without can’t? It’s not OK,” she said.
During her nearly 30-minute talk, she pointed out how Florida developed a strong private school system after implementing a number of laws similar to LB 753, which helped the state jolt out of a low private school ranking nationwide, going from No. 48 to No. 5.
“Because what happens when you give people competition? Everyone gets better. … If people have choices, you have to get better and we do that in everything in America,” she said, adding that the quality of public schools in Florida also improved.
In response to some of the senator’s arguments, Support Our Schools board member Jenni Benson told the Daily News how seven states where voucher programs rapidly expanded resulted in a decrease in public education funding.
“Nebraska has a strong public school system — it is not Florida. Further, more than half of Nebraska counties do not even have a private or religious school and to suggest such schools will begin popping up with LB 753 is more than a stretch given that Florida has less land mass than Nebraska but 10 times the population. ... In Iowa, the cost of taxpayer-funded vouchers for students to attend private school this year is expected to blow past an initial $107 million projection. By 2027, it's estimated to cost $345 million.”
Petition organizers need to collect the signatures of 5% of all registered voters in the state as well as 5% of voters in 38 counties and submit them to the secretary of state’s office by Wednesday, Aug. 30. If enough signatures are collected, LB 753 will be put on the 2024 election ballot for voters to decide its fate.
Linehan explained how the process would look like once Nebraskans go to file tax returns.
“Say I owe $2,000 every year in state income tax — I owe more, but let’s just say I owe $2,000 — now I can, come January, ask the (state) department of revenue (to write them) a check for $1,000 to the scholarship granting organization (SGO). You have to turn it into the department of revenue because (the donations) are capped at $25 million. Once we hit that mark, (no one) will be eligible for that program unless it grows and the need goes up after three years,” she said.
She also clarified a few other items:
— Taxpayers may donate up to 50% of their state income tax.
— Those interested in donating may request their donation be directed toward a specific school but cannot aim funds to a specific child per state law. The state department of education is expected to lay out which schools will be eligible.
— The state department of revenue is writing the regulations to go alongside LB 753 and hopes to have that completed by mid-September.
From there, the SGO takes the request and disperses it to students and their families according to a rank of highest need as set out by the bill’s language: Students at or below the level of poverty, students whose parents are in the military, bullied students, students denied option enrollment at a public school, students who participate in the free and reduced lunch program and students who qualify for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
“It’s all based on current government programs that we feel, rightfully so, help children,” Linehan said.
Linehan also responded to opponents’ arguments of the law’s possible state constitution violation: “They’re unfounded … the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled three times that these tax credits are constitutional. If a person can’t decide to use their money for something instead of paying taxes, (then) how do we have donations for churches? All donations are built on the fact that it’s your money until the government takes it.”
She presented a booklet that cited about 15 U.S. and Nebraska Supreme Court cases that affirmed the constitutionality of the law. For instance, she read off the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Arizona Christian School Tuition Organization v. Winn: “Like contributions that lead to charitable tax deductions, contributions yielding (school tuition organization) tax credits are not owed by the state and, in fact, pass directly from taxpayers to private organizations. The contrary position assumes the income should be treated as if it were government property even if it has not come into the tax collector’s hands. That premise finds no basis in standing jurisprudence. Private bank accounts cannot be equated with the Arizona State Treasury.”
But Benson said that “Nebraska taxpayers cannot afford and should not be asked to pay for two school systems.”
“The state constitution makes it clear that public funds should not be used for private schools,” Benson said. “LB 753 attempts to circumvent that prohibition by creating a middleman that would get the diverted tax dollars, take a 10% slice off the top for ‘administrative fee,’ then dole it out to pay for private school tuition. Private and religious schools have raised money in this state for decades — and they’ve done it without a middleman skimming off the top.”
The state lawmaker also said how public schools would not be affected by the new tax credits.
“One of the things they keep saying is that it hurts public schools. This year, the Legislature increased public school funding by 28%. Plus we put a billion dollars in the education futures fund to make sure we can keep our promise. This doesn’t hurt public schools at all. The only way you can say it hurts public schools is if so many children leave … that’s not going to happen. People aren’t going leave a school they’re happy in,” she said.
Benson said the diversion of $100 million in tax dollars from the state general fund to private schools would hurt public education and “other essential public services.”
A statement on the group’s website added how “in Nebraska, 9 in 10 students attend our public schools. Voucher tax schemes like LB 753 funnel money away from our already underfunded public schools and children and give tax dollars to private schools, including those that discriminate against children and their families.”
At the end, Linehan shared how the “mindboggling” petition has both offered free food and liquor and intentionally misrepresented information about the law — specifically that the tax credits will pull funding away from public schools — to unethically increase the number of signatures.
“People have a right to believe in what they believe in. I’m only disappointed that they’re getting signatures because they’re not telling the truth. And by law they’re supposed to tell the truth,” she said.
“(Support Our Schools) will continue to present the facts and arguments for why Nebraskans should sign the petition to let voters decide on this important issue. Our opponents, including Sen. Linehan, have engaged in name-calling and mudslinging, and we will not be dragged into the mud with them. Thousands of Nebraska parents, teachers and other supporters have been gathering signatures throughout the state all summer to put this issue on the ballot. We respect our supporters for their hard work, honesty and commitment to involvement in their communities and our democracy,” Benson said.