COVID-19 cases are still increasing in Madison County, but appear to be slowing down.
The latest figures released Thursday afternoon by the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicate that there are now 365 positive tests in the county, up 15 from last week.
There are now 438 cases in the district, which is up from 406 cases in the district, according to the ELVPHD.
Those cases include:
Madison County: 365 positive out of 3,560 total tests, 3,195 negative, four deaths and 310 recoveries.
Stanton County: 23 positive out of 163 total tests, 140 negative and 22 recoveries.
Cuming County: 35 positive out of 510 tests. 475 negative and 32 recoveries.
Burt County: 15 positive out of 356 positive tests, 341 negative and eight recoveries.