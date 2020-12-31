The number of active positive COVID-19 cases within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district has decreased, but additional deaths have been reported.
Elkhorn Logan Valley on Tuesday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the district since its last update on Dec. 15.
In Madison County, two deaths occurred, bringing the total for the area to 37. In addition, Stanton County saw four deaths, bringing the county’s total to seven. Two deaths occurred in Burt County, bringing the total to nine. An additional death was reported in Cuming County, raising its total to nine.
Overall, the district has had 62 deaths in all four counties.
Earlier this month, the total case count for ELVPHD was 5,298. As of Tuesday, the total had increased to 5,644, which includes 4,609 recoveries and 964 active cases.
The breakdown by county is: Madison: 3,875 cases, 3,228 recoveries, 37 deaths; Burt: 521 cases, 450 recoveries, nine deaths; Cuming: 824 cases, 612 recoveries, nine deaths; and Stanton: 424 cases; 319 recoveries, seven deaths.