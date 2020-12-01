The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) on Sunday reported five more COVID-19 deaths in the district since its last update on Nov. 20.
Two deaths occurred in Madison County, bringing the total for the area to 17. Three deaths occurred in Cuming County, bringing the total to five.
Overall, the district has had 23 deaths in all four counties.
Last week, the total case count for ELVPHD was 4,103. As of Sunday, the total had increased to 4,545, which includes 1,946 recoveries and 2,576 active cases.
The breakdown by county is: Madison: 3,201 cases, 1,436 recoveries, 17 deaths; Burt: 428 cases, 122 recoveries, one death; Cuming: 606 cases, 286 recoveries, five deaths; and Stanton: 310 cases; 102 recoveries, zero deaths.