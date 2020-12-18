The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) on Tuesday reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the district since its last update on Dec. 7.
In Madison County, eight deaths occurred, bringing the total for the area to 35. In addition, the first three deaths related to COVID-19 occurred in Stanton County. Five deaths occurred in Burt County, bringing the total to seven. Two additional deaths occurred in Cuming County, raising its total to eight.
Overall, the district has had 53 deaths in all four counties.
Last week, the total case count for ELVPHD was 5,005. As of Tuesday, the total had increased to 5,298, which includes 3,605 recoveries and 1,640 active cases.
The breakdown by county is: Madison: 3,672 cases, 2,586 recoveries, 35 deaths; Burt: 504 cases, 320 recoveries, seven deaths; Cuming: 730 cases, 477 recoveries, eight deaths; and Stanton: 392 cases; 222 recoveries, three deaths.