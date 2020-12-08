Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health NDN
The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) on Monday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the district since its last update on Nov. 29.

In Madison County, 10 deaths occurred, bringing the total for the area to 27. One death occurred in Burt County, bringing the total to five. An additional death was reported in Cuming County, raising its total to six.

Overall, the district has had 35 deaths in all four counties.

Last week, the total case count for ELVPHD was 4,545. As of Monday, the total had increased to 5,005, which includes 2,647 recoveries and 2,323 active cases.

The breakdown by county is: Madison: 3,501 cases, 1,929 recoveries, 27 deaths; Burt: 479 cases, 203 recoveries, two deaths; Cuming: 653 cases, 365 recoveries, six deaths; and Stanton: 372 cases; 150 recoveries, no deaths.

