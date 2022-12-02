The Elgin Bargain Box started as a way to raise funds to send handmade diapers to an orphanage on the other side of the world.
Now, eight years later, the charity thrift shop is settling into a role as a force for good closer to home, as well. Among its latest beneficiaries is the Good Neighbors program in Norfolk.
“It is a project that has just bloomed,” said Barb Finn, executive director of the Bargain Box. “We had no idea anything like this would ever come out of the little idea of postage for diapers.”
The Bargain Box began in 2014. At the time, Finn’s good friend, Linda Kerkman, was looking for a way to fund a pet project that involved several women making diapers from old T-shirts and sending them to an orphanage in Tanzania.
“It was very expensive to mail those diapers, but those diapers were badly needed,” Finn said.
After coming across the concept of a charity thrift shop, Kerkman brought the idea to Elgin and the Bargain Box was born. Its storefront opened in the front of the former Ford building on Main Street in Elgin and eventually expanded all the way to the back of the building.
Three years ago, Bargain Box purchased the building and began major renovations to replace windows and the leaking roof.
“The building was in really poor shape. ...We purchased the building with the help of donations, put on a new roof and, with the help of volunteer labor, new windows were installed,” Finn said.
The result was a comfortable atmosphere where Bargain Box volunteers could carry out the organization’s mission, which has evolved over time from raising funds for sending diapers overseas to aiding people closer to home who are struggling through catastrophic events.
“Our method is we grant money,” Finn said.
Finn said to be considered for aid by the organization, an application is filled out — by either a potential recipient or someone who nominates a potential recipient — which is then sent to the board for review. Occasionally, Finn will apply on behalf of potential recipients.
“If I read something in the Norfolk paper and there’s an article about a family in need because a child is going through an illness and there’s a lot of traveling involved, I would prepare the grant and take it to the board,” she said. “Area has nothing to do with it. (The recipient) doesn’t have to be a local person or even (someone) within a 100-mile radius.”
With the overwhelming majority of its funds raised through the sale of donated merchandise, Bargain Box supports a variety of entities, including seven fire departments/seven emergency rescue departments in seven different towns, as well as some area hospitals.
Operated by volunteers, Bargain Box has donated a total of about $500,000 to benefit various causes, including food banks, Finn said. Some of its most recent aid recipients have been the Norfolk Salvation Army, the Norfolk Rescue Mission and the Good Neighbors program, all of which have received monetary donations.
Finn said she read a recent newspaper article about their needs and realized Bargain Box could help. She said the Good Neighbors program received a $5,000 donation in November, and the possibility of providing some type of ongoing aid is being discussed.
Donations of clean and workable items for resale to the charity shop help make it possible for Bargain Box to provide assistance to various organizations and individuals. Donations of items for resale are accepted during business hours — 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays.
“Clothing makes us the most money,” Finn said. “It’s an easy turnover. We don’t have to figure out if it works or not. We don’t have to clean it up. We really appreciate getting clean, workable stuff.”
Clothing items that aren’t resold by Bargain Box are packaged for donation to the Orphan Grain Train or sent to the Salvation Army for shredding, Finn said.
Finn said it’s rewarding to know the work being done by Bargain Box is reaching so many people. She wants donations made to programs like Good Neighbors to ease the challenges with which they are being faced.
“My hope is that it makes it easier for those people managing those food pantries to get food available to give to people that need it,” Finn said. “If they don’t have the funding, they can’t get the food.”