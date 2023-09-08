Woodland Park library

Woodland Park Elementary School in Norfolk recently renovated its library with the assistance of its parent teacher organization (PTO). The renovations include new bookshelves, desks, creative seating for students and a new circulation area.

“We are thrilled to have a refreshed library space that is open and inviting to our students,” said Bruce Strong, Woodland Park principal.

Mandi Dahlkoetter, first grade teacher at Woodland Park, was instrumental in the new library space.

“Mandi and a group of teachers had a vision to alter the philosophy of our library to create an environment that students are able to check out books and have creative spaces to develop and nurture their love of reading,” Strong said.

Dahlkoetter said the project was done in three phases, starting with new tables to replace the older tables that were original to the school. Next, the group painted and added flexible seating areas, rearranged shelving to “create a better flow” and painted a mural in the circulation area.

“It really became a passion of mine to incorporate a fun and inviting up-to-date space that kids are excited about,” she said.

The PTO group at Woodland Park is made up of parent volunteers and raised around $21,000 through a student fun run for needed funds for the library.

"The support of our PTO group along with the community is amazing, and we are thankful for all their time and hard work,” Strong said.

