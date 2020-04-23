The two candidates in the Republican race for U.S. Senate were asked their views on the following issues:
BEN SASSE
Climate change and energy policy
Nebraska has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources. It's our duty to steward well what God has given us. But let’s also be clear: Nobody cares more about the future of our land and water than our farmers and ranchers. We should have a data-driven conversation, but over-the-top alarmist talk and bad policy proposals like the Green New Deal aren't workable solutions. Folks like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders would be better off spending time working with Nebraska's agriculture producers.
Federal spending and the national debt
Washington spends like drunken sailors. I led efforts to balance the budget and end wasteful spending by permanently banning pork and earmark spending in Congress.
Federal farm policy
Nebraska is home to the most productive land and producers in the history of the world. Our farmers and ranchers need more trade and less red tape. In Nebraska, we depend on agriculture, and agriculture depends on trade. I sit on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees trade, and will continue to advocate for our state. Nebraska grows more than we can consume and hungry consumers around the world want to buy our stuff. Fighting for more trade is a win-win.
Immigration
Asking people to follow the law isn’t cruel. I voted to increase border security and introduced legislation to make criminals like convicted drug kingpin El Chapo pay to build the wall.
Healthcare/health insurance reform
I voted to repeal Obamacare, and I hope to get to do it again. There are a lot of people that are happy with their employer-based health insurance; there are others who are unhappy or uninsured. For those, Congress needs to get serious about market-driven solutions that actually help people get insurance that works and goes with them across job and geographic change.
Tax policy
I voted for President Trump’s tax cuts, and our economy was booming — until this nasty virus hit. But we'll be back. I’m a free market guy, and I believe lower taxes means more money for moms and dads out grocery shopping for their families.
Foreign policy and global military issues
I sit on the Senate Intel Committee so I spend a lot of time working in a classified setting on national security. There are five major foreign policy concerns around the world: China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and radical terrorists.
China’s Communist leadership is our biggest long term threat. So much of what Chairman Xi does stands in direct opposition to what has made America the greatest country in the world. China only cares about gaining power and will lie to do it — as evidenced by their lies about the initial spread of Coronavirus.
America needs a robust national defense.
MATT INNIS
Climate Change
I oppose the Green New Deal and liberal ideas. I believe it is worthwhile to promote energy efficiency and respect our environment, but we should not ruin our economy to do it.
Federal spending and the national debt
There is no question that Congress has been unwilling to address its deficit spending and our federal debt issue for decades. In emergencies like we are currently in, it is likely the wrong time to address this issue. I disagree with the recent attempts by the House Democrats to treat the COVID-19 emergency legislation like their own piggy bank and add in all kinds of unworthy spending to an already huge bill. Congress should have stayed focused on the virus issue and economic effects of that and not gone on a spending binge. But when our economy comes back to full steam again, that would be the appropriate time to address this issue.
Federal Farm Policy
Unlike my opponent who quit the Senate Agriculture Committee after only two years, I would proud to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee to represent Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. One key difference between me and my opponent is the issue of Country Of Origin Labeling (COOL) for our meat products. If dog food and dog toys have to have a COOL label saying where it was made, why do we not demand the same standard for our meat products? My opponent co-sponsored legislation to repeal COOL a few years ago. I would urge President Trump to stand up for our farmers and ranchers and take on the World Trade Organization and our trading partners to get COOL reinstated.
Immigration
First things first, Immigration is choking our economy. Building a wall on our southern border allows us to control who enters our country. It gives us more control over drug trafficking, as well as human and sex trafficking.
Legal immigration is good, but there should be a level of difficulty to gaining citizenship. Blanket amnesty for the illegal immigrants who are already here, is not an option. We need to stop the influx of illegal immigrants first. After securing our borders, illegal immigrants who are here should not receive automatic citizenship or federal government benefits. When we have military veterans who are receiving sub-par health care, why should people who are here illegally receive better health care and more benefits than our veterans?
Healthcare
I would oppose adopting a “single-payer” plan and putting our federal government in charge of all healthcare. Our country’s medical advancements did not become the envy of the world because our government was running it. We need to take steps to be sure the people with pre-existing conditions are covered, but there is more we could do to keep a private sector insurance market affordable, such as removing state border restrictions and setting up competition with insurance groups. We also could require up-front pricing with health care providers, where they publicize their costs for various operations so the consumer make wise choices.
Tax Policy
I supported President Trump’s tax cut passed in his first term. The President has said he would like to look at more tax changes to spur on our economy, and I would look forward to seeing some of the ideas he has in mind. Obviously, we will need to get our economy back on stable footing after the effects COVID-19 before looking at substantial changes in tax policies.
Foreign Policy and Global Military Issues
I support President Trump’s get-tough trade policies with our trading partners, especially China. We need to do more with cyber security to protect not only our elections from outside influences, but to protect our property rights. We must continue to be vigilant against terrorist groups and the countries who support them, like Iran. President Obama’s Iran nuclear deal was a mistake, and I agree with President Trump’s decision to pull out of it. I support President Trump’s use of economic sanctions against the bad actors across the world, whether it is Russia, North Korea, Iran or other countries.