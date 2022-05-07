No endorsement

A recent mailer on behalf of Jim Pillen, a Republican candidate for governor, listed hundreds of names of those who have endorsed him, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
When contacted Friday afternoon, Moenning said he had not made the endorsement.
“In fact, I've refrained from endorsing any candidate in the race for governor,” Moenning said. “What this state doesn't need more of is the status quo. Less politics of division and derision, more real reform via policy innovation and problem solving. For Nebraska to truly be an inviting place to all, we need a new generation of leadership that invests in our communities and our infrastructure and positions us for growth opportunities in the new economy."