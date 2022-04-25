Hicks, Hilgers running for attorney general

Two Republican candidates for attorney general face off in the primary looking to advance to the general election and eventually take over for current Attorney General Doug Peterson.
Lincoln attorney Mike Hilgers and Peru homeschool parent Jennifer Hicks seek to succeed Peterson, who isn’t running for reelection after serving two terms. There are no Democrats on the ballot, and Larry Bolinger of Alliance is a candidate for the Legal Marijuana NOW party.
Hilgers has been a private practice attorney for more than 15 years and started his own law firm 11 years ago. He has represented District 21 in the Legislature for the past six years and now serves as the speaker.
“I have the experience, background and track record of being a conservative fighter for Nebraskans,” Hilgers said. “As a lawyer who has over a decade of complex litigation experience, building a large law practice and leading large teams of lawyers, I will be ready from day one to lead the office on behalf of Nebraskans.
“In the Legislature, I have consistently fought for the Constitution and for the rule of law, supporting law enforcement, protecting our elections, fighting for the unborn and protecting the liberties and rights of all Nebraskans.”
Hilgers said there are several reasons that he decided to run for attorney general.
“Nebraska needs an attorney general who can protect the Constitution, enforce the rule of law, fight back against federal overreach and help keep our communities safe,” he said.
Hilgers said he has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Adrian Smith and Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, as well as former Speakers of the Legislature and representatives of Madison County Mike Flood and Jim Scheer.
Although she hasn’t ever held a public office, Hicks said she is well prepared to be attorney general.
“I think the experience I have that most prepares me to succeed in any job comes from the time I spent waiting tables and working as a skycap doing curbside check-in for baggage at the airport,” she said. “It was when I held those jobs that I learned to distinguish needs from wants and, through careful prioritization of my spending, I was able to live independently, not with my parents, and to pay my way through college without taking out any loans. My final year of college and my post-graduate education were paid for by scholarships which I had earned.
“Although I am formally educated, I believe that my life experiences outside of a classroom are what have contributed most to the development of the qualities I hold which I value the most — and which I believe qualify me most to hold a job as a servant of the people.”
Election integrity is the subject that Hicks said is her top priority.
“Our elections are currently run by Big Government and Big Tech, and the people have been removed from the election process,” she said. “Our vote is our voice in government and is vital to our freedom. I seek to restore ‘we the people’ to our rightful role in government, and to remind government that they work for us. Currently, existing laws, including the U.S. Constitution, are not being followed to defend people’s rights. They should be.”
Jennifer Hicks
Hometown: Peru
She completed her master’s degree in English and was accepted into law school. She chose not to continue on that path and went to work as a claims adjudicator for Social Security Disability until moving to Nebraska so that she could stay home with her first son. Her family has been involved in the community through 4-H programs for the past 13 years.
No previous positions in office held.
Mike Hilgers
Hometown: Lincoln
He was born and raised in Nebraska as the middle of five children. He and his wife Heather have four children: Alice, Elsie, Clara Jane and Michael.
He is a private practice attorney with more than 15 years of courtroom and litigation experience who received his degree in economics from Baylor University and law degree from the University of Chicago. He started his own law firm 11 years ago.
He has served District 21 in the Legislature for the past six years and now serves as the speaker of the Legislature. Before that, he was elected chairman of the Executive Board of the Legislature.