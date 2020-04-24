The seven candidates in the Democratic race for U.S. Senate were asked their views on several issues:
Dennis Macek
Acts of violence
We can't legislate morality but we can ban military-grade assault ordinance. The Bureau of Indian Affairs must tighten its hiring and training practices to eliminate violence against Native American women.
Climate change and energy policy
Energy policy must be science-based and deploy innovative technology, as in sequestering methane. The first three planks of my election platform directly address how to block global warming. U.S. electric-power systems, our electric grids, and most forms of transportation must be converted to 100% use of renewable sources of energy. We must lead the world in doing this.
Federal spending and the national debt
We must implement federal budgets that are realistic, proportionate, moral and intended toward minimizing national debt. We cannot afford new weapon systems and weaponry until we pay for the ones we've got. Proposing a balanced federal budget by 2026 is within reason if we can boost our GDP once the pandemic has passed.
Federal farm policy
Sufficiently strong crop insurance and soil-conservation measures are mandatory. I will propose a fund specifically designated to facilitate adaptation to climate change where and when it's required. Another fund should be established for coping with emergencies caused by extreme weather events. Tariffs must be abolished.
Immigration
Nobody has proposed an ideal immigration policy. I do know that U.S. capacity for immigration is not infinite, so limits are imperative, preferably with skills and education stipulations. The DACA should be restored with a path to citizenship that is not so onerous.
Health care/health insurance reform
The ACA should be upgraded, including a general option to buy insurance with premiums based on a sliding scale determined by individual or family income.
Tax policy
Complicated provisions that exempt some corporate profits from taxation have yet to be closed. But our recent tax reform law is pretty sound, especially the "pass-through" deduction. We should tax Wall Street transactions to pay for post-secondary education.
Foreign policy and global military issues
We cannot afford to be the world's cop. Nor should we be. The U.S. does not need most of the 700-plus military bases we have in 70 countries or territories. Our Navy can exercise its might close to home.
Angie Philips
Acts of violence
All Americans are impacted by gun violence and with the majority of Americans are in support of responsible gun legislation. The only thing standing in our way of ending gun violence are lobbyists and organizations like the NRA spending billions of dollars lobbying Congress and spreading misinformation. I will work toward ending gun violence in the following ways through universal background checks, creating a federal licensing system, increasing waiting periods, capping firearm purchases, strengthening anti-trafficking laws, banning high capacity ammunition magazines, prohibit accessories that turn semi-automatic weapons to fully automatic weapons, closing the "boyfriend" loophole, developing federal safety standards, holding manufacturers and dealers accountable, fully-funding evidence-based intervention programs and gun violence research, establishing federal safe storage laws and passing extreme risk protection or "red flag" legislation.
I denounce racially and politically motivated acts of violence and all other forms of violence. Addressing poverty, education and economic disparities is the foundation to ending violence.
Climate change and energy policy
We must take swift action to reduce the effects of climate change. The United States should re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement as well as work to surpass those goals. We must end our reliance on fossil fuels and move toward 100% clean energy by decarbonizing electricity, vehicles and buildings. Nebraska can lead the way in carbon sequestration with regenerative agriculture. Regenerative organic agriculture could remove more than 100% of the current CO2 emissions while building soil health, maintaining crop yield, increasing crop resilience and improving profitability. Regenerative organic agriculture also increases water absorption and reduces runoff and the release of toxins into our water supplies. We must also work to end and correct environmental injustices placed on marginalized communities including Native people who have been disproportionately impacted by companies that place profits over the preservation of Native lands and sacred sites.
Federal spending and the national debt
For far too long, America's working class has been disproportionately burdened by economic policies that favor wealthy corporations and the super rich. Once in the Senate, I will fight for economic legislation and policies that prioritize ordinary citizens rather than bloated corporations and their executives. We need and can create additional revenue through fairer tax policies that ask all Americans to pay their fair share, especially the top 1%, and that create tax breaks and incentives for small and local businesses that are the lifeblood of most Nebraska communities. In addition, we need to eliminate wasteful spending and failed trickle-down policies that have directly contributed to an astronomical national debt that burdens our children and grandchildren.
Federal farm policy
As the state's leading industry, agriculture provides Nebraskans with jobs and significantly contributes to the economy. Federal farm policy impacts every Nebraskan. I support additional funding for the farm bill in order to support all the important titles of the bill including education, research and development, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and to provide relief for independent family farm bankruptcies. I would push for legislation that will guarantee farmers a fair price, reduce overproduction and pay farmers for environmental conservation. We should build out local and regional food systems that better connect rural farmers to their communities. We must also work to break up big agribusinesses that have become vertically integrated and restrict foreign and corporate ownership of American agriculture companies and farmland. Additionally, I support right to repair laws and reform of country-of-origin labeling and patent law to protect farmers from predatory patent lawsuits from seed corporations.
Immigration
Our current immigration system is broken and inhumane. The system has been further strained by President Trump's harmful executive orders and policies. Millions of migrants, including children, are being detained in unsanitary and overcrowded detention centers. The Remain in Mexico order has endangered the lives of thousands. Seeking asylum is legal and migrants being detained on civil charges should be released immediately as well as end all forms of family separation. ICE has proven to be a corrupt agency and should be abolished. We should return the handling of immigration services back to Immigration and Naturalization Services and implement more efficient ways to address human and drug trafficking. DACA and TPS recipients should have an immediate path to citizenship and there should be an immediate end to the Trump administration's Muslim ban. We also must address climate change as part of the solution to immigration as it will continue to contribute to the displacement of migrants.
Health care/health insurance reform
We are facing a national health care crisis. We must act responsibly to address the health care crisis we face as a nation. I support a health care system such as that utilizes cost containment proposals including a single-payer system, budgets for hospitals and medical institutions, a fee schedule for doctors and limits on drug prices. Medicare for All offers health care as a right and reduces skyrocketing health care costs.
Tax policy
Taxes are necessary and when tax policy is fair, just and progressive in application, we all benefit. In addition to providing for necessary expertise and structure to keep our nation prosperous and secure, the receipt and distribution of tax dollars represent our country's values and priorities. Our country is amazingly diverse in both resources and talent, and it is important that tax policy not place corporations before people. Our nation must wisely invest in health care for all, public education, environmental reforms, infrastructure and R&D. We need and can create additional revenue through fairer tax policies that don't raise taxes on the working class and ask all Americans to pay their fair share, especially the top 1%, and reallocate tax breaks and incentives from large corporations to small businesses that are invested in their local communities.
Foreign policy and global military issues
The people of the United States have a right to personal safety. Our safety goes beyond the strength of our military and relies on building security for people across the world. The United States has a history of applying military force in security challenges that do not have a military solution. Diplomacy, development and the well-being of others must be at the center of our foreign policy.
Alisha Shelton
Acts of violence
We need to bring love back to the table and treat everyone with dignity and respect. I support reducing gun violence with parental controls, request manufacturers design smart guns and expanding background checks
Climate change and energy policy
I support the Green New Deal and the goal to get to net-zero gas emissions and 100% renewable energy by 2030.
Federal spending and the national debt
The national debt has grown immensely in the past three years. I support reducing the overwhelming military budget, closing corporate loopholes by ensuring all companies by taxes and stop using foreign countries to avoid them. I support Bernie Sanders’ speculation tax on wall street that amounts to cents on the dollar. This would remove $1.3 trillion in student debt or national debt.
Federal farm policy
I support Amy Klobuchar's plan to "expand commodity support, disaster programs and federal crop insurance for our small and family-owned farms." I support renegotiating tariffs to ensure Nebraska farmers do not continue to file bankruptcy. I also support federal incentives for regenerative farming.
Immigration
I support immigration reform. We need a clear step-by-step process for individuals when they seek asylum that does not separate them from family and force them to sleep at our border. The option to live with American families, while completing steps to apply for asylum should be reinstated. We need a complete immigration reform where adults and parents are granted citizenship after three years of DACA with automatic inclusion of their minor children.
Health care/health insurance reform
I support reinstating the public option for the Affordable Care Act to ensure everyone can have access to health care yet maintain their current insurance if preferred. I support permanently funding Federally Qualified Health Centers and increasing clinics in rural Nebraska.
Tax policy
All companies and all people should pay taxes. The top 1% should not be exempt. Our taxes fund vital areas like our schools and roads. We all can agree that Nebraskans should contribute to these areas.
Foreign policy and global military issues
I support securing relationships with our allies. I support Elizabeth Warren's plan on foreign policy "to reinvest in diplomacy and recommitment to multilateralism."
Andy Stock
Acts of violence
We need to protect people from violence. Unfortunately, the violent people that should be locked up are often given light sentences or paroled early because our prisons are bursting at the seams, overcrowded from the war on drugs. We need to end the miserably failing war on drugs and one step we can take right away is to pass federal legislation making adult marijuana use legal in all 50 states.
Climate change and energy policy
We need to finally put a price on carbon (fossil fuel) emissions. A carbon tax would give companies a strong incentive to lower their greenhouse gas emissions and it would give consumers incentives to make greener choices because products produced with fewer emissions would be cheaper. Finally, a carbon tax could actually spur our economy if we redistribute all revenues collected from it to every citizen through monthly "climate protection" checks.
Federal spending and the national debt
The idea of allowing debt and budget deficits is that when times are tough we need to spend more money than we take in so that our economy can recover. But when our economy is strong, we should be running budget surpluses to pay down our national debt. Unfortunately, our leaders from both parties over the last 20 years have refused to pay down our debt during times of prosperity. And now that our economy is in free fall and people are in serious trouble, we find ourselves in a much worse economic position than we would've been in had our leaders acted responsibly.
Federal farm policy
The farm subsidy program was started in the 1930s under FDR to save family farms. Since that time it has evolved into a juggernaut of corporate welfare, with the bulk of the handouts ($22 billion in 2019) going to huge agribusinesses. We should phase out and end America's farm subsidy program and redirect that money to programs that benefit all Americans. Universal programs like Medicare For All and Universal Basic Income (a monthly $1,000 stipend) would go a long way toward helping farmers and everyone else.
Immigration
Our government could've fixed our broken immigration system long ago but instead it continues to bow down to corporate demands for an endless supply of cheap, non-unionized labor. To fix the immigration system we need to 1) stop the inflow of new undocumented immigrants, and 2) give all 10 million of our undocumented immigrants full citizenship (so long as they've never committed a crime of violence). This would not only profoundly improve their lives, it would benefit American workers by bringing our shadow economy into the light where workers can organize and fight for better wages.
Health care/health insurance reform
Health insurance premiums are, in essence, taxes paid to private companies rather than to government. Understood as such, Medicare For All would be a massive tax cut resulting in the first significant increase in median worker take-home pay in over 40 years. Canada gives its citizens free health insurance and America should too.
Tax policy
Our tax system is rigged to benefit corporations and billionaires. Last year Halliburton, Chevron, GM, IBM and Amazon all paid $0 in federal income taxes. We not only need to get rid of corporate tax loopholes, we need to start taxing the assets of wealthy individuals, not just their income. Jeff Bezos owns over $100 billion in stock assets yet doesn't pay a dime in taxes on that wealth. I support a two percent wealth tax on people with a net worth over $50 million.
Foreign policy and global military issues
We need to stop trying to be the world's policeman. We can still have the best, most powerful military in the world yet save hundreds of billions of dollars every year — and trillions over the long term — if we stop letting our military drift from one endless war to another in places like the Middle East.
Daniel Wik
Acts of violence
I own four guns. Don’t take my Second Amendment gun ownership rights away! Security background checks including fingerprint checks should be the same in gun shops, gun shows, swap meets or any place at all where gun ownership or possession is engaged in commerce.
Climate change and energy policy
Wind technology investment will result in self-sustaining profitability and could decrease Nebraska taxes as much as oil has for other states.
Federal farm policy
Increase ethanol to 50%, increase corn demand, save family farms.
Immigration
DACA immigrants, no criminal record, two year citizenship.
Non-citizen adult immigrant, no criminal record, two year citizenship monitored by labor unions.
Foreign worker, no criminal record, two year employer sponsored job administered by labor unions for common sense border crossings.
Health care/health insurance reform
80% cheap, affordable health care administered by the state, not federal fully-funded, no tax increase.
Tax policy
National law balanced budget because national debt is our greatest threat to increased taxes.
Chris Janicek
Acts of violence
I support the Second Amendment. We need to enforce the laws already on the books and enhance trouble spots with updates. Over 90% of gun owners as well as myself support gun registration, background checks, gun training, licensing and insurance on firearm ownership. Semi-automatic weapons and their use should be confined to shooting ranges and gun "library" storage facilities to keep them out of the wrong hands.
Climate change and energy policy
Science-backed evidence establishes climate change is real and must be addressed. Investments in clean energy will create jobs, lower our energy cost and reduce carbon emissions. Wind energy, solar, geo-thermal, hydro and nuclear are all solutions we must work on to combat climate change. In the end we want a democracy to live in and a planet to live on.
Federal spending and the national debt
Our federal spending is out of control. With the tax "cuts" and job "creations" act of 2017 we added $1.7 trillion to our debt and deficit. With the current coronavirus pandemic we are spending trillions more. I will work to spend your tax dollars more efficiently, implement new revenues and to cut cost across the board. This out-of-control spending has to end.
Federal farm policy
I will begin work immediately to negotiate deals and end the farm tariffs and lower taxes to restore profitability to our farmers and ranchers. I was raised on a farm and understand the obstacles farmers deal with on a daily basis. I will seek a seat on the Agriculture department that our current senator abandoned. My grandfather loved the land and the struggles and benefits that came with farming. That is why it is called the Heartland.
Immigration
Our immigration system is broken and in violation of human rights and current immigration law. Immigrants crossing the border through legal points of entry seeking asylum should be documented and within 48 hours have a legal decision on residency. It is costing the U.S. taxpayer hundreds of millions and destroying families and lives through separation and detaining. Our country needs this workforce and input into our economy. Those that break and violate the law should be deported.
Health care/health insurance reform
I will advocate health care for all Americans. The for-profit insurance industry is destroying access and affordability for the majority of Nebraskans and Americans. Your current senator has voted over and over, and I will say it one more time, over to take health care away from millions, and to do away with pre-existing condition protections. A single payer plan with massive cost cuts and an end to outrageous CEO pay will provide immediate results. Health care will be my number one priority.
Tax policy
Tax policy in our country works against the working class. I will work with Congress to overturn the tax cuts for corporations policy and provide fair taxation with a return on investment in infrastructure, healthcare and education for all Americans.
Foreign policy and global military issues
We have to maintain a strong foreign policy with other countries and our allies. The United States spends most of its military budget in the mid-east protecting radical governments and oil production. While it will be necessary to maintain a presence there, we must stop spending so much of our money and have other countries step up. It will take strong decision making and negotiating skills, which are attainable.
Larry Marvin of Fremont did not take a specific stance on any of the issues that were presented.