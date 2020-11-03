Posted 9:30 p.m.
Election results are being reported in Nebraska and Madison County.
Some races are close. Kate Bolz, a Democrat running against Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, is maintaining a slight lead of about 9,000 votes.
Incumbent Republicans Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Ben Sasse hold comfortable leads in the first vote tallies.
In the competitive area legislative races, Sen. Lynne Walz holds a sizable lead over challenger David Rogers by about 2,500 votes. No votes have been reported in the race between Sen. Joni Albrecht and challenger Sheryl Lindau as of 9:20 p.m.
Patti Gubbels has a large lead over Mike Goos in the race for state board of education, leading by a nearly 3-to-1 margin.
Jeff Scherer has a large lead over Timothy Miller in the race for an at-large seat on the Northeast Community College board of governors.
In the race for Norfolk City Council, Kory Hildebrand has a small lead of about 100 votes over Juan Sandoval, while Frank Arens has a large lead over Carl Weiland.
Currently, all six ballot initiatives appear to be in position to pass, with "For" leading in each. The initiatives would fully ban slavery in the state constitution, enable casino gambling in Nebraska, cap payday loan rates and extend tax increment financing repayment periods.
Anne Pruss, the county clerk and election commissioner, said the election has been going smoothly in Madison County.
“It definitely has been a trying time for everyone. Whether it’s with the elections going on or everything with COVID, it has really caused a lot of strain, stress and unknown. In this election, it was kind of an unknown and we didn’t know what to expect. The primary, we had a lot of our voters vote an absentee. For the general we had over 6,000 votes. It has been extremely busy for everybody. There were long lines and people waiting. Thank goodness we had the weather on our side," Pruss said.
“I can’t be more happier than the number of voters that came out. Unfortunately, I wish people would understand the deadlines that they would need to abide by to be able to vote. We are finding out that voters missed deadlines to register, so they unfortunately are unable to vote. We had to turn them away.”
