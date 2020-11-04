Posted at 12 a.m.
Election results are closed to being finished in Nebraska.
The Associated Press officially called a victory for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who was facing a close race most of the night. He currently leads 55%-42% against Kate Bolz.
Incumbent Republicans Rep. Adrian Smith and Sen. Ben Sasse hold comfortable leads over their challengers and have been declared winners by the AP.
In the competitive area legislative races, Sen. Lynne Walz holds a sizable lead over challenger David Rogers in District 15 and appears to have won a second term.
Sen. Joni Albrecht also holds a lead over challenger Sheryl Lindau in District 17.
Elsewhere in North Central Nebraska, Tom Brewer has a nearly 3,000-vote lead over challenger Tanya Storer with nearly every precinct reporting.
Patti Gubbels appears to have won the race for state board of education in District 3 over Mike Goos, holding a nearly 3-to-1 vote advantage.
Jeff Scherer has a large lead over Timothy Miller in the race for an at-large seat on the Northeast Community College board of governors, with Miller nearly drawing even with Scherer in Madison County.
No updated results have been posted from Madison County since the previous update.
In the race for Norfolk City Council, Kory Hildebrand has a small lead of about 100 votes over Juan Sandoval, while Frank Arens has a large lead over Carl Weiland.
In the races for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors, two races are very close.
In subdistrict 1, challenger Jay Reikofski has a lead of fewer than 200 votes over incumbent Aaron Zimmerman. Mark Hall, another incumbent, holds only a 54-vote lead. The two other contested races appear to be decided: Newcomer Rod Zohner leads by about 500 votes over Michael Fleer for an open seat in subdistrict 4 while incumbent Gary Loftis in subdistrict 7 has a comfortable lead over challenger Randy Ruppert.
Currently, all six ballot initiatives appear to be in position to pass, with "For" leading in each. The initiatives would fully ban slavery in the state constitution, enable casino gambling in Nebraska, cap payday loan rates and extend tax increment financing repayment periods.
Anne Pruss, the county clerk and election commissioner, said the election has been going smoothly in Madison County.
“It definitely has been a trying time for everyone. Whether it’s with the elections going on or everything with COVID, it has really caused a lot of strain, stress and unknown. In this election, it was kind of an unknown and we didn’t know what to expect. The primary, we had a lot of our voters vote an absentee. For the general we had over 6,000 votes. It has been extremely busy for everybody. There were long lines and people waiting. Thank goodness we had the weather on our side," Pruss said.
“I can’t be more happier than the number of voters that came out. Unfortunately, I wish people would understand the deadlines that they would need to abide by to be able to vote. We are finding out that voters missed deadlines to register, so they unfortunately are unable to vote. We had to turn them away.”
In the race for President, Nebraska will award four of its five electoral votes to President Trump, with Congressional District 2 still too close to call. Neither presidential candidate has secured 270 votes needed to win the election as of midnight.
