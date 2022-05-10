Here’s a look at the latest election returns in various statewide races:
Governor
Jim Pillen, a hog farm owner and veterinarian, won Nebraska’s crowded Republican primary for governor on Tuesday over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump, dealing the former president his first loss of the midterm election season.
Pillen defeated eight challengers, including Charles Herbster, a Trump-backed businessman accused late in the campaign of groping young women, and Brett Lindstrom, a state senator and Omaha financial adviser who was generally viewed as a more moderate choice.
Pillen will be a strong favorite in November’s general election against his Democratic opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood, in the Republican-majority state. Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.
U.S. House, First District
Nebraska Republicans and Democrats also picked their candidates for the seat previously held by Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from office and ended his reelection bid in March after he was convicted of federal corruption charges.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, won the Republican nomination, while state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks won the Democratic nod. Flood will enter the race as a strong favorite in the Republican-heavy First Congressional District, which includes Norfolk, Lincoln, small towns and a large swath of eastern Nebraska farmland.
“This thing, start to finish, no one could have ever imagined the circumstances that we’re in,” Flood told the Nebraska Examiner. “But at the end of the day, being here with all these friends and family and people from across the first congressional district, really reinforces the reason I put in. I want to be a representative of this district. I want to be about urban and rural, and I want to be successful Washington.”
As for Fortenberry, he received about 9% of the vote in early returns, higher than any of the three other candidates who challenged Flood for the nomination.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks won the Democratic primary soundly, as well, defeating University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jazari Kual. Pansing Brooks, with 90% of the votes in early returns, will compete with Flood in the special election and in November’s general election.
“I am honored to earn the faith of Democratic primary voters,” Pansing Brooks said. ”The people of CD1 are responding to my campaign to lower the cost of living, reduce prescription drug prices, lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act and create a rural and urban renaissance that serves all the people of CD1. Our path to victory now runs through the special election next month and on to November.”
U.S. House, Second District
Tony Vargas defeated Alisha Shelton, an Omaha mental health practitioner and former U.S. Senate candidate, whom Vargas outraised and outspent. Vargas was ahead 71% to Shelton’s 29% in early returns.
Vargas will face three-term incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., this fall. Bacon was attacked by former President Donald Trump but had only a little-known opponent in Tuesday’s primary. Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, bested his primary opponent, Steve Kuehl, a roofing company salesman. Bacon was leading Kuehl 79% to 21% in early returns.
U.S. House, Third District
Incumbent Rep. Adrian Smith drew more than 75% of the GOP votes Tuesday in the 3rd Congressional District, handily winning over challenger Mike Calhoun.
On the Democratic ticket in the 3rd District, David Else was leading Daniel Wik, 52% to 48%, in early results.