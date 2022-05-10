Here’s a look at the latest election returns in various regional and local races:
Norfolk school board
In the Norfolk school board race, six of the seven candidates advance to the November general election to fill three seats. According to unofficial results as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, with 19 of 20 precincts reporting, Teri Bauer led the way with 2,438 votes, followed by Jake Claussen (2,324 votes), Cindy Booth (1,971 votes), Leann Widhalm (1,843 votes), Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon (1,557 votes), Leonor Fuhrer (1,429 votes) and Randy Dee (1,383 votes).
Norfolk City Council, Ward 4
In the Ward 4 Norfolk City Council race, incumbent Andrew McCarthy and contender Zach Steiner advanced, with McCarthy picking up 344 votes and Steiner 271, according to unofficial results as of 11 p.m.. Michele Sanchez garnered 93 votes.
Legislature, District 40
Barry DeKay garnered 4,426 votes, followed by Keith Kube with 3,176 votes, Mark Patefield with 3,063 votes and Robert Johnston with 1,621 votes. It appears that DeKay and Kube will face off in November.
Legislature, District 22
With 10 of 37 precincts reporting as of midnight, incumbent Mike Moser appears headed to victory over Roy Zach and Mike Goos, capturing nearly 75% of the vote. Zach had 18% of the vote, with Goos capturing nearly 8%.
Battle Creek mayor
The top two candidates advance. As of 11 p.m., Heath J. Mettler had 203 votes, followed by John C. Bomar with 118 and Barry E. Ponton with 72.
Elkhorn Valley school board
The top six candidates advance. As of 11 p.m., Ross Tegeler had 210 votes, followed by Marykae Broberg with 155, Adam Wright with 148, Kerri Dittrich with 95, Sam Johnson with 92, Jerome R. Dittrich with 64 and Jeremy Poulsen with 54.