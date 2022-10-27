MADISON — Voters are reminded that Friday, Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. is the deadline to register in person at the Madison County Clerk’s Office in Madison.
Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk and election commissioner, said the clerk’s office would remain open until 6 p.m. Friday and individuals should enter the south entrance of the courthouse.
Pruss said reasons to reregister are:
— Individuals who have not registered to vote.
— Individuals who have moved and need to update their address on their registration.
— Individuals who want to change their political party affiliation.
— Individuals who have changed their name.
— Individuals who will be 18 years of age on or before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.
Friday is also the last day for the clerk’s office to receive application for early voting ballots to be mailed out to a specific address by 6 p.m. Voters may submit their request either by email to clerk@madisoncountyne.gov or faxing the request to 402-454-6682.