Election previews to begin

Starting in Thursday’s paper, the Daily News will begin a series of stories previewing contest races for the May 12 primary election in Nebraska.

Over the next week, the previews will include races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Madison County commissioner, Norfolk City Council and Battle Creek City Council.

This will give voters plenty of time to mail in their ballots if they haven’t already.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, May 1.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Madison County voters are encouraged to vote by mail this year. Applications for ballots by mail are being accepted through email, fax and mail. The early voting application can be found on page 2 of today’s paper.

