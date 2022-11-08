UPDATE 6:15 a.m. Wednesday

HEADLINES: McCarthy clings to slight lead in Norfolk City Council Ward 4. Awaiting word on recount. Bauer dominates in Norfolk School Board voting. Norfolk Sanitary District will not be discontinued. DeKay hands Kube his third loss in District 40.

An earlier post included just Madison County numbers for the Norfolk School Board race. Results from Stanton, Wayne and Pierce counties have been added to this update.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 387,662 Winner

Blood 228,094

Zimmerman 25,277

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 2,700

Against 5,250 Winner

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 691

Steiner 689

Norfolk City Council Ward 1

Granquist (unopposed) 1,581 Winner

Norfolk City Council Ward 2

Clausen (unopposed) 2,460 Winner

Norfolk City Council Ward 3

Webb (unopposed) 1,153 Winner

Norfolk School Board (including Madison, Wayne, Stanton and Pierce counties)

Bauer 6,238 Winner

Booth 5,236 Winner

Dixon 4,394 Winner

Claussen 4,296 

Fuhrer 2,757

Widhalm 3,329

Norfolk Sanitary District

Discontinue 3,217

Not Discontinued 3,650 Winner

Legislature 16

Hansen 9,718 Winner

Petersen 4,108

Legislature 22

Moser 9,518 Winner

Zach 2,349

Legislature 40

DeKay 9,466 Winner

Kube 6,478

NPPD

Fuchtman 8,467 Winner

Temple 7,077

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 483,908 Winner

Attorney general

Hilgers 422,305 Winner

Bolinger 177,593

Treasurer

Murante 418,422 Winner

Tomsen 156,932

Auditor

Foley 417,071 Winner

Siadek 72,049

Lopez 113,856

432 Voter ID

For 418,836 Winner

Against 214,983

433 Minimum Wage

For 368,330 Winner

Against 264,656

Amend 1 Airports

For 462,302 Winner

Against 124,683

US House 1

Flood 124,591 Winner

Pansing Brooks 88,650

US House 2

Bacon 106,963 Winner

Vargas 97,956

US House 3

Smith 171,743 Winner

Else 34,653

Elworth 12,886

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 2,254 (Subdistrict 1)

Unseld 2,133

Clausen 2.116 (Subdistrict 2)

Lowe 1,856

Wisnieski 1,814 (Subdistrict 3)

McKay 1,215

Temple 2,062 (Subdistrict 3)

Neujahr 975

Fleer 1,976 (Subdistrict 4)

Geyer 1,620

Loberg 2,184 (Subdistrict 5)

Anderson 1,305

Burenheide 2,387 (Subdistrict 6)

Hamernik 1,357

Gustafson 2,484 (Subdistrict 7)

Aschoff 13,522 (at-large)

Hansen 9,940

Madison County Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 10,097 Winner

Madison Mayor

Brandl 121

Fite 355 Winner

Madison City Council

Zessin 233

Schommer 345

Gronenthal 189

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 230

Mettler 287

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 650

Bierman 775

Ricchio 318

Leathers 575

Brummels 505

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 421

Johnsen 250

K. Dittrich 235

J. Dittrich 188

Broberg 279

Wright 70

Tilden City Council

Smidt 135

Miller 132

Hart 161

Moore 98

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 17

Nelson 193 Winner

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 167 Winner

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 147

O’Brien 179

UPDATE 11:48 p.m.

HEADLINES: Norfolk proposed sales tax initiative looks to be headed to defeat. McCarthy opens up early lead over Steiner in Norfolk City Council Ward 4. Bauer leads among school board candidates. Bacon builds slight lead in U.S. House District. 2. Flood and Smith win easily.

Listed below are the latest unofficial results. Look for updated results Wednesday morning on the website and in the print edition.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 321,878 Winner

Blood 198,606

Zimmerman 20,847

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 1,555

Against 2,945

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 178

Steiner 150

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 2,893

Booth 2,379

Claussen 2,052

Fuhrer 1,320

Dixon 1,975

Widhalm 1,599

432 Voter ID

For 346,932 Winner

Against 188,143

433 Minimum Wage

For 314,128 Winner

Against 220,245

Amend 1 Airports

For 391,459 Winner

Against 104,433

US House 1

Flood 103,185 Winner

Brooks 78,360

US House 2

Bacon 85,811

Vargas 83,792

US House 3

Smith 146,193 Winner

Else 30,052

Elworth 10,860

Legislature 16

Hansen 9,718 Winner

Petersen 4,108

Legislature 22

Moser 6,513 Winner

Zach 1,533

Legislature 40

DeKay 6,638 Probable Winner

Kube 4,645

NPPD

Fuchtman 3,989

Temple 2,998

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 404,978 Winner

Attorney General

Hilgers 353,242 Winner

Bolinger 151,682

Treasurer

Murante 349,838 Winner

Tomsen 133,989

Auditor

Foley 348,802 Winner

Siadek 62,025

Lopez 96,894

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 1,396

Lowe 1,329

Wisnieski 602

Neujahr 305

Temple 806

McKay 514

Fleer 263

Geyer 226

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 1,526

Aschoff 2,505

Madison County Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 4,119

Madison Mayor

Brandl 87

Fite 297

Madison City Council

Zessin 176

Schommer 284

Gronenthal 150

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 0

Mettler 0

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 8

Bierman 5

Ricchio 2

Leathers 5

Brummels 6

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 0

Johnsen 0

K. Dittrich 0

J. Dittrich 0

Borberg 0

Wright 0

Tilden City Council

Smidt 0

Miller 0

Hart 0

Moore 0

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 0

Nelson 0

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 0

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 0

O’Brien 0

UPDATE 10:56 p.m.

HEADLINES: Norfolk proposed sales tax issue losing ground in in polls. Voter ID, minimum wage and airport amendments pass. Hansen and Moser appear safely ahead in Districts 16 and 22. Flood opens up 11-point lead over Pansing-Brooks and thanks supporters during victory speech in Norfolk.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 264,957 Winner

Blood 177,284

Zimmerman 17,405

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 900

Against 1511

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 0

Steiner 0

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 1498

Booth 1181

Claussen 1212

Fuhrer 719

Dixon 966

Widhalm 947

432 Voter ID

For 267,922 Winner

Against 159,746

433 Minimum Wage

For 256,515 Winner

Against 170,516

Amend 1 Airports

For 315,307 Winner

Against 81,558

US House 1

Flood 81,310 Winner

Brooks 66,464

US House 2

Bacon 73,941

Vargas 73,961

US House 3

Smith 105,206 Winner

Else 21,973

Elworth 7,555

Legislature 16

Hansen 2,785 Probable Winner

Petersen 980

Legislature 22

Moser 6,513 Winner

Zach 1,533

Legislature 40

DeKay 5,994

Kube 4,050

NPPD

Fuchtman 3,989

Temple 2,998

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 321,799 Winner

Attorney General

Hilgers 280,134 Winner

Bolinger 125,709

Treasurer

Murante 277,197 Winner

Tomsen 110,920

Auditor

Foley 276,363 Winner

Siadek 51,684

Lopez 80,166

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 944

Lowe 742

Wisnieski 197

Neujahr 113

Temple 216

McKay 159

Fleer 263

Geyer 226

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 858

Aschoff 1,503

Madison County Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 2,631

Madison Mayor

Brandl 87

Fite 297

Madison City Council

Zessin 176

Schommer 284

Gronenthal 150

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 0

Mettler 0

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 8

Bierman 5

Ricchio 2

Leathers 5

Brummels 6

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 0

Johnsen 0

K. Dittrich 0

J. Dittrich 0

Borberg 0

Wright 0

Tilden City Council

Smidt 0

Miller 0

Hart 0

Moore 0

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 0

Nelson 0

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 0

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 0

O’Brien 0

UPDATE 10:34 p.m.

HEADLINES: Jim Pillen wins governor’s seat. Blood concedes. Flood opens up a lead over Pansing-Brooks in U.S. House District 1 race. District 2 race too close to call. Norfolk proposed sales tax issue appears in doubt. Still awaiting results in Norfolk City Council Ward 4.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 180,112

Blood 143,763

Zimmerman 11,894

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 900

Against 1151

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 0

Steiner 0

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 1498

Booth 1181

Claussen 1212

Fuhrer 719

Dixon 966

Widhalm 947

432 Voter ID

For 180,805

Against 132,676

433 Minimum Wage

For 200,187

Against 112,681

Amend 1 Airports

For 233,039

Against 59,437

US House 1

Flood 55,691

Brooks 53,127

US House 2

Bacon 71,525

Vargas 72.122

US House 3

Smith 49,235

Else 12,590

Elworth 3,698

Legislature 16

Hansen 2,085

Petersen 694

Legislature 22

Moser 3,103

Zach 824

Legislature 40

DeKay 2,635

Kube 2,174

NPPD

Fuchtman 2,148

Temple 1,480

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 233,949

AG

Hilgers 189,650

Bolinger 102,505

Treasurer

Murante 188,855

Tomsen 88,934

Auditor

Foley 186,799

Siadek 41,232

Lopez 65,727

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 944

Lowe 742

Wisnieski 197

Neujahr 113

Temple 216

McKay 159

Fleer 263

Geyer 226

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 858

Aschoff 1,503

Madison County Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 2,631

Madison Mayor

Brandl 87

Fite 297

Madison City Council

Zessin 176

Schommer 284

Gronenthal 150

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 0

Mettler 0

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 8

Bierman 5

Ricchio 2

Leathers 5

Brummels 6

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 0

Johnsen 0

K. Dittrich 0

J. Dittrich 0

Borberg 0

Wright 0

Tilden City Council

Smidt 0

Miller 0

Hart 0

Moore 0

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 0

Nelson 0

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 0

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 0

O’Brien 0

UPDATE 10:01 p.m.

HEADLINES: Pillen opens up decisive lead over Blood in governor’s race. Hilgers, Murante and Foley safely ahead in other state races. Kube narrows the gap in Legislature District 40. Minimum wage and Voter ID amendments leap ahead. Still awaiting more local and county results.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 180,112

Blood 143,763

Zimmerman 11,894

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 494

Against 820

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 0

Steiner 0

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 720

Booth 566

Claussen 714

Fuhrer 448

Dixon 449

Widhalm 624

432 Voter ID

For 180,805

Against 132,676

433 Minimum Wage

For 200,187

Against 112,681

Amend 1 Airports

For 233,039

Againt 59,437

US House 1

Flood 55,691

Brooks 53,127

US House 2

Bacon 71,525

Vargas 72.122

US House 3

Smith 49,235

Else 12,590

Elworth 3,698

Legislature 16

Hansen 2,085

Petersen 694

Legislature 22

Moser 3,103

Zach 824

Legislature 40

DeKay 2,635

Kube 2,174

NPPD

Fuchtman 2,148

Temple 1,480

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 233,949

Attorney General

Hilgers 189,650

Bolinger 102,505

Treasurer

Murante 188,855

Tomsen 88,934

Auditor

Foley 186,799

Siadek 41,232

Lopez 65,727

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 214

Lowe 117

Wisnieski 196

Neujahr 113

Temple 216

McKay 158

Fleer 0

Geyer 0

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 274

Aschoff 354

Madison County District Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 706

Madison Mayor

Brandl 0

Fite 0

Madison City Council

Zessin 0

Schommer 0

Gronenthal 0

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 0

Mettler 0

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 0

Bierman 0

Ricchio 0

Leathers 0

Brummels 0

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 0

Johnsen 0

K. Dittrich 0

J. Dittrich 0

Borberg 0

Wright 0

Tilden City Council

Smidt 0

Miller 0

Hart 0

Moore 0

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 0

Nelson 0

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 0

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 0

O’Brien 0

UPDATE 9:30 PM

HEADLINES: Bauer and Claussen take lead for Norfolk school board. Still awaiting results of contested Norfolk City Council Ward 4. Norfolk sales tax issue struggles to gain support among voters. Fuchtman opens up lead over Temple in NPPD race.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 132,835

Blood 125,935

Zimmerman 8,629

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 494

Against 820

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 0

Steiner 0

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 720

Booth 566

Claussen 714

Fuhrer 448

Dixon 449

Widhalm 624

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 214

Lowe 117

Wisnieski 196

Neujahr 113

Temple 216

McKay 158

Fleer 0

Geyer 0

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 274

Aschoff 354

Legislature 16

Hansen 1.040

Petersen 393

Legislature 22

Moser 3,103

Zach 824

Legislature 40

DeKay 2,474

Kube 2,059

NPPD

Fuchtman 2,016

Temple 1,352

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 193,656

Attorney General

Hilgers 162,564

Bolinger 93,483

Treasurer

Murante 162,197

Tomsen 80,730

Auditor

Foley 160,089

Siadek 37,369

Lopez 60,023

432 Voter ID

For 153,428

Against 122,199

433 Minimum Wage

For 180,027

Against 95.025

Amend 1 Airports

For 206,170

Against 51,643

US House 1

Flood 43,828

Brooks 45,446

US House 2

Bacon 70,524

Vargas 71,676

US House 3

Smith 34,279

Else 9,805

Elworth 2,611

Madison County Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 706

Madison Mayor

Brandl 0

Fite 0

Madison City Council

Zessin 0

Schommer 0

Gronenthal 0

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 0

Mettler 0

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 0

Bierman 0

Ricchio 0

Leathers 0

Brummels 0

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 0

Johnsen 0

K. Dittrich 0

J. Dittrich 0

Borberg 0

Wright 0

Tilden City Council

Smidt 0

Miller 0

Hart 0

Moore 0

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 0

Nelson 0

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 0

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 0

O’Brien 0

UPDATE 9:01 p.m.

Area legislative races show early results: Hansen, Moser and DeKay lead in Districts 16,22 and 40.

U.S. House races tighten: Dems still hold early leads in Districts 1 and 2. Smith running away in District 3.

Pillen takes lead over Blood.

Awaiting more returns on Norfolk sales tax issue.

Governor and Lt. Governor

Pillen 132,835

Blood 125,935

Zimmerman 8,629

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 318

Against 508

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 0

Steiner 0

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 445

Booth 359

Claussen 453

Fuhrer 268

Dixon 279

Widhalm 403

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 214

Lowe 117

Wisnieski 196

Neujahr 113

Temple 216

McKay 158

Fleer 0

Geyer 0

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 274

Aschoff 354

Madison County District Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 706

Madison Mayor

Brandl 0

Fite 0

Madison City Council

Zessin 0

Schommer 0

Gronenthal 0

Battle Creek Mayor

Bomar 0

Mettler 0

Battle Creek School Board

Kuchar 0

Bierman 0

Ricchio 0

Leathers 0

Brummels 0

Elkhorn Valley School Board

Tegeler 0

Johnsen 0

K. Dittrich 0

J. Dittrich 0

Borberg 0

Wright 0

Tilden City Council

Smidt 0

Miller 0

Hart 0

Moore 0

Tilden Mayor

Livelsberger 0

Nelson 0

Newman Grove Mayor

Adams (unopposed) 0

Newman Grove City Council

Bagley 0

O’Brien 0

Legislature 16

Hansen 636

Petersen 252

Legislature 22

Moser 2022

Zach 534

Legislature 40

DeKay 623

Kube 308

NPPD

Fuchtman 612

Temple 337

Secretary of State

Evnen (unopposed) 118,898

Attorney general

Hilgers 97,401

Bolinger 67,562

Treasurer

Murante 96,736

Tomsen 58,269

Auditor

Foley 98,580

Siadek 27,135

Lopez 43,326

432 Voter ID

For 86,804

Against 94,028

433 Minimum Wage

For 126,999

Against 53,534

Amend 1 Airports

For 138,185

Against 31,726

US House 1

Flood 30.079

Brooks 38,487

US House 2

Bacon 38,825

Vargas 52,158

US House 3

Smith 15,771

Else 5,835

Elworth 1,386

UPDATE 8:33 p.m.: Norfolk sales tax bond issue struggling in early voting. Blood and Pansing-Brooks take lead in statewide returns. More returns coming in by the minute.

Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue

For 318

Against 508

Norfolk City Council Ward 4

McCarthy 0

Steiner 0

Norfolk School Board

Bauer 445

Booth 359

Claussen 453

Fuhrer 268

Dixon 279

Widhalm 403

Lower Elkhorn NRD

Korth 0

Unseld 0

Clausen 214

Lowe 117

Wisnieski 196

Neujahr 113

Temple 216

McKay 158

Fleer 0

Geyer 0

Anderson 0

Loberg 0

Burenheide 0

Hamernik 0

Gustafson 0

Hansen 274

Aschoff 354¶

Madison County District Clerk

Pruss (unopposed) 706

Legislature 16

Hansen 636

Petersen 252

Legislature 22

Moser 2022

Zach 534

Legislature 40

DeKay 158

Kube 127

NPPD

Fuchtman 612

Temple 337

Gov & LG

Pillen 548 77,205

Blood 256 95,262

Zimmerman 34 5,393

Secty State

Evnen (unopposed) 652

AG

Hilgers 613

Bolinger 145

Treasurer

Murante 570

Tomsen 164

Auditor

Foley 595

Siadek 78

Lopez 95

432 Voter ID

For 505

Against 328

433 Minimum Wage

For 504

Against 327

Amend 1 Airports

For 619

Against 176

US House 1

Flood 599

Brooks 234

US House 2

Bacon 38,825

Vargas 52,158

US House 3

Smith 15,771

Else 5,835

Elworth 1,386

Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., and votes are being counted. Here's what we're watching: Higher than expected turnout reported across the state and in Madison County. Republicans take early leads nationwide. More results to come. Check back for updates throughout the night.

