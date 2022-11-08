UPDATE 11:48 p.m.
HEADLINES: Norfolk proposed sales tax initiative looks to be headed to defeat. McCarthy opens up early lead over Steiner in Norfolk City Council Ward 4. Bauer leads among school board candidates. Bacon builds slight lead in U.S. House District. 2. Flood and Smith win easily.
Listed below are the latest unofficial results. Look for updated results Wednesday morning on the website and in the print edition.
Governor and Lt. Governor
Pillen 321,878 Winner
Blood 198,606
Zimmerman 20,847
Norfolk Proposed Sales Tax Bond Issue
For 1,555
Against 2,945
Norfolk City Council Ward 4
McCarthy 178
Steiner 150
Norfolk School Board
Bauer 2,893
Booth 2,379
Claussen 2,052
Fuhrer 1,320
Dixon 1,975
Widhalm 1,599
432 Voter ID
For 346,932 Winner
Against 188,143
433 Minimum Wage
For 314,128 Winner
Against 220,245
Amend 1 Airports
For 391,459 Winner
Against 104,433
US House 1
Flood 103,185 Winner
Brooks 78,360
US House 2
Bacon 85,811
Vargas 83,792
US House 3
Smith 146,193 Winner
Else 30,052
Elworth 10,860
Legislature 16
Hansen 9,718 Winner
Petersen 4,108
Legislature 22
Moser 6,513 Winner
Zach 1,533
Legislature 40
DeKay 6,638 Probable Winner
Kube 4,645
NPPD
Fuchtman 3,989
Temple 2,998
Secretary of State
Evnen (unopposed) 404,978 Winner
Attorney General
Hilgers 353,242 Winner
Bolinger 151,682
Treasurer
Murante 349,838 Winner
Tomsen 133,989
Auditor
Foley 348,802 Winner
Siadek 62,025
Lopez 96,894
Lower Elkhorn NRD
Korth 0
Unseld 0
Clausen 1,396
Lowe 1,329
Wisnieski 602
Neujahr 305
Temple 806
McKay 514
Fleer 263
Geyer 226
Anderson 0
Loberg 0
Burenheide 0
Hamernik 0
Gustafson 0
Hansen 1,526
Aschoff 2,505
Madison County District Clerk
Pruss (unopposed) 4,119
Madison Mayor
Brandl 87
Fite 297
Madison City Council
Zessin 176
Schommer 284
Gronenthal 150
Battle Creek Mayor
Bomar 0
Mettler 0
Battle Creek School Board
Kuchar 8
Bierman 5
Ricchio 2
Leathers 5
Brummels 6
Elkhorn Valley School Board
Tegeler 0
Johnsen 0
K. Dittrich 0
J. Dittrich 0
Borberg 0
Wright 0
Tilden City Council
Smidt 0
Miller 0
Hart 0
Moore 0
Tilden Mayor
Livelsberger 0
Nelson 0
Newman Grove Mayor
Adams (unopposed) 0
Newman Grove City Council
Bagley 0
O’Brien 0
Polls in Nebraska closed at 8 p.m., and votes are being counted. Here's what we're watching: Higher than expected turnout reported across the state and in Madison County. Republicans take early leads nationwide. More results to come. Check back for updates throughout the night.