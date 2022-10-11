The Daily News welcomes letters to the editor. They should include the writer’s name, a phone number (for verification purposes) and a street address. Prior to elections, letters should not exceed 300 words. Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks. The Daily News reserves the right to edit and not publish any letter.

In addition, longer letters may be printed as an advertisement.

Letters can be sent to the Daily News, Box 977, Norfolk, NE 68702, or faxed to 402-371-5802 or by email to editor@norfolkdailynews.com.

The cut off for election letters for the Nov. 8 general election is Saturday, Oct. 29.

Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine as they assess the humanitarian toll, and possibility of war crimes, from a months-long Russian occupation.

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses.

Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a missile attack on apartment buildings in a southern Ukrainian city rose to 11 as more Russian missiles and — for the first time — explosive packed drones targeted Ukrainian-held Zaporizhzhia on Friday.

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces strafed Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday, a day after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in what the U.N. human rights office described as a “particularly shocking” attack that could amount to war crimes.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting, fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments.