For more than 35 years, Eldorado Hills Golf Club — Norfolk’s only public, community-owned course within city limits — has been a fixture of the Norfolk community.
To preserve the long-term viability of the golf club, the nonprofit Eldorado Hills Community Association (EHCA) board has unanimously voted to restructure the model from community-owned and leased by an operator to community-owned and operated through the Eldorado Hills Community Association, which allows for the revenue to be reinvested back into the property.
The board of the EHCA, which was formed in 2013 and has owned the course since, consists of seven members who set the strategic direction and oversee the performance of management to help Eldorado Hills Golf Club achieve its purpose of fulfilling the recreational needs of the community.
With the ongoing transition, the EHCA board is working on hiring a management team to restore and enhance the community staple on the west side of Norfolk. Restoration and maintenance of the golf course will be led by the course designer and first superintendent at Eldorado Hills, Kevin Bruening of Bruening Landscape and Turf Management. Restoration and management of the clubhouse will be led by a new general manager whom the board is working on hiring.
"Restoring Eldorado Hills is more than just revitalizing a piece of land. It's about restoring a sense of community and pride. The course has been a gathering place for generations, and its restoration will not only benefit golfers, but also local businesses and the entire community. It's an investment in our future, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have for years to come," EHCA board president Lee Klein said in a press release.
A reopening date of the course and clubhouse will be announced as the restoration and transition progress.